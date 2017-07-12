Congratulations to Angels outfielder Brendon Sanger on his promotion from the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers to the Double-A Mobile Baybears! The smooth hitting lefty outfielder earned a promotion after returning to form with his hitting and defense this season.

Originally drafted as an outfielder in the 4th round of the June, 2015 draft, the Angels tried converting him to an infielder last year. Making such a switch combined for a down year for him last year at the plate. But, after returning to the outfield this year, he’s returned to form with the bat, and has settled into left field.

Luckily, AngelsWin.com was able to catch up with Brendon before his promotion to find out all that’s going on with him. We talked a lot about his growth as a player, the skills he’s working on, and what it’s like to play in the outfield with Mike Trout.

AngelsWin.com Interviews Brendon Sanger July 8 2017 from AngelsWin.com on Vimeo.

On behalf of everyone at AngelsWin.com, we’re all rooting for Brendon Sanger to have a great season and continue to work his way to Anaheim!