Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Angels Win
AngelsWin.com Interviews Angels Outfielder Brendon Sanger
Posted by on July 12, 2017

Sanger

Congratulations to Angels outfielder Brendon Sanger on his promotion from the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers to the Double-A Mobile Baybears! The smooth hitting lefty outfielder earned a promotion after returning to form with his hitting  and defense this season.

Originally drafted as an outfielder in the 4th round of the June, 2015 draft, the Angels tried converting him to an infielder last year. Making such a switch combined for a down year for him last year at the plate. But, after returning to the outfield this year, he’s returned to form with the bat, and has settled into left field.

Luckily, AngelsWin.com was able to catch up with Brendon before his promotion to find out all that’s going on with him. We talked a lot about his growth as a player, the skills he’s working on, and what it’s like to play in the outfield with Mike Trout.

AngelsWin.com Interviews Brendon Sanger July 8 2017 from AngelsWin.com on Vimeo.

On behalf of everyone at AngelsWin.com, we’re all rooting for Brendon Sanger to have a great season and continue to work his way to Anaheim!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s