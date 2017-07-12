Congratulations to Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss on his promotion from the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers to the Double-A Mobile BayBears! In his first game in Double-A, Matt showed off some of what Angels fans hope to see in the future by driving in the only run of the game on a double (driving in Hermosillo for a 1-0 win).

Drafted as the 16th overall pick by the Angels in the June, 2016 draft, Thaiss has transitioned from catching to first base since joining the organization. In that effort, he’s made great strides to adjust to the new position, all while showing the advanced bat many scouts considered one of the most polished in the college ranks last year.

Luckily, AngelsWin.com was able to interview Matt before his promotion. We only had a limited time to speak with him, as he was scheduled to lift weights. But we appreciate that he made time to talk with fans and to give them some insights into the skills he’s working on this season and the improvements he’s made.

AngelsWin.com Interviews Matt Thaiss July 8, 2017 from AngelsWin.com on Vimeo.

On behalf of Angels fans everywhere, we’re hoping that Thaiss continues to improve as a player, and that we’ll be hearing his name in Anaheim soon.