Summary: Todd’s story is one that has been told many times before, and it never gets old. Players, coaches, scouts, front offices and fans alike all love the player that has overcome the odds to be where he is right now. That’s Jonah Todd. No one was interested in him after high school, and he went to a relatively unknown JC. Despite playing well at the JC, no major college programs took notice. His coach at the JC called a friend at Auburn and convinced them to take a look at Todd. Auburn liked what they saw and offered him a spot on the team.

Without a scholarship, Todd was expected to be depth at Auburn, but not be featured in a starting role. Through hard work and discipline, Todd impressed his coaches and got himself into the lineup. Since then, Todd hasn’t looked back, batting .376 at a major college program with excellent rated defense.

Todd was unable to play in any of the offseason leagues college players tend to play in because he had to earn enough money to pay for school. He stocked shelves at a local Wal-Mart before being drafted. Upon his selection, the Angels sent Todd to Orem where he walked more than twice as often as he struck out, which is impressive. Upon his promotion to Class A Burlington, Todd was at a more suitable level, and was solid yet unspectacular.

As a player, Todd’s a solid defender and hitter. He uses the whole field and is an above average runner that flashes “plus” bat to ball skills. There isn’t a ton of power to his game, and while he is fast, stolen bases haven’t been featured yet either. We’ll see if those end up being part of his game in the future.