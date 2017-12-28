After many years of cracking wise about the Vancouver Canucks’ franchise players, for their innate Twin-ness, coupled with the peculiarities of Swedes, the Sedins, Henrik and Daniel were gracious enough to grant me an interview (very, very fake) as their careers begin to wind down.

BMR – Thanks for joining us, it’s very gracious after the tough time we’ve given you on the site through the years.

Daniel – We have all of your names on our ‘list’! No, I’m just kidding, all in fun. Ha ha ha.

/He turns to his brother who joins him in a chuckle, and they turn back to me

BMR – Great! So what is the best part about life in the NHL? What is the worst?

Henrik – Well, I would say the best part is that I got to spend the whole time with my brother by my side. The worst was all the days spent away from the rest of my family. Ha ha ha.

/He turns to his brother who joins him in a chuckle, and they turn back to me

BMR – Family is obviously important to you. Do you think that it brought you any added benefits on the ice?

Daniel – Of course! We’ve been playing together for so long, since we were little boys on a pond in Sweden, we have an innate ability to communicate that even the best players and longest teammates could never generate. Ha ha ha.

/He turns to his brother who joins him in a chuckle, and they turn back to me

BMR – What’s next for the Sedins? Obviously, you want to keep playing for a little while, but what then?

Henrik – We would love to represent Sweden again, because it doesn’t sound like an option for us this year. Perhaps we’ll play long enough to stay fresh through the 2022 games in Beijing, but other than that, it will be nice just to spend time with all those other Sedins, aside from Daniel. Ha ha ha.

/He turns to his brother who joins him in a chuckle, and they turn back to me

BMR – Well, thank you so much, I know our time was brief, but I really appreciate you guys sparing a minute.

Daniel – Of course! I hope that your readers can finally see that we aren’t as weird as we seem! Ha ha ha.

/He turns to his brother who joins him in a chuckle, and they turn back to me

As I stood up to leave, I could definitely see how important family was for Henrik and Daniel, who climbed to the ceiling to join the rest of their family, hanging upside down in a grooming ritual. Thanks for your time, guys!