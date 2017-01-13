This evening, Montreal showed their lack of depth in St. Paul. A day after posting 7 goals against a beleaguered Winnipeg team, Montreal allowed 7 to the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are a very good team, as their recent winning streak demonstrated, but the Habs are supposed to be good too. Even bad teams don’t often lose by 6 goals.

The team made roster moves after the game, though they may not be a reactionary move in the wake of their abysmal performance. Instead, they may be a reminder of why the Canadiens are scuffling a bit. Bit players Nikita Scherbak and Bobby Farnham were sent back to the AHL, but it’s likely in order to open up spots for the returning Andrei Markov and Alex Galchenyuk. I think we can cut Montreal a bit of slack for tonight’s performance. They are thin, and they were playing back to back. If they give up a half dozen or more again soon, though, we might need to make sure Carey Price isn’t broken.