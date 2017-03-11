

Angelic Swedish heartthrob Henrik Lundqvist was felled by a lower body injury on Tuesday, and it sounds likely that he may be on the shelf through the remainder of the regular season. This is not optimal, but there are two bits of good news. They are clear of the 9th place team in the East by 14 points, and the injury was not to his beautiful face.

The Rangers have a capable back up net minder in Antti Raanta, who holds a GAA of 2.32 and a save percentage 92.2% which are actually both than Lundqvist. Hey, he’s not just getting all the starts because he is so pretty is it? Well, Raanta hasn’t put up numbers that are that much better than Lundqvist, so even if there is a step back, the New York should be ok.

To replace Lundquist on the roster, the Rangers have reached into the depths of their affiliate system, and will unleash Hellberg on the NHL. That’s Magnus Hellberg, another Swede, though I believe he was born without pupils, and staring directly at his all white eyes will turn you to stone. That should come in handy in game situations.