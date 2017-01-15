This is a nice video. Connor Brown’s birthday was yesterday, and the freshly 23 year old Maple Leaf “potted” one in the Leafs’ 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. It’s a fun story, and is one of those things that seems far more important for someone as young as Brown is, so I’m happy for him. Of course, it would be nice if his own team knew who the heck he was.



Well, I guess that was close. All Connors must look alike to the Maple Leafs. For the record, Connor Brickley is playing in Carolina’s system, and has one career goal, which matches Brown’s total from this game alone.