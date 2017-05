It is seriously jarring to see the Oilers still tweeting this time of year. And it’s not sad! They are still doing well in the playoffs and it’s really dispiriting to a fan of the Wild whose team is always in the playoffs and doesn’t do a damn thing.

That said, yesterday, I got to see the Cup yesterday, which means I got it to it before Connor McDavid.

Look who I met pic.twitter.com/vNUmOLHDLL — Ryan Henning (@RhinoandCompass) May 2, 2017

Yep, that’s what I look like. Stylin’