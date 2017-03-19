Blue Jackets prospect Vitaly Abramov has won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Jean Beliveau Trophy for being the league’s leading scorer.

Vitaly and Rimouski’s Tyler Boland’s scoring race went down to the season’s final day yesterday. Boland tied Abramov with an assist in his game earlier in the day before Abramov picked up an assist on Yakov Trenin’s second period goal to secure sole ownership of the record.

During the season, Vitaly scored 46 goals which was good enough for third in the league. He had 58 assists which was also third in the league.

Abramov is the third European to win the trophy following fellow Olympique Pavel Rosa and Quebec’s Alexander Raduov. He also has the second lowest point total to win the trophy. The lowest overall tally belongs to Sean Couturier who won it with only 96 points in 2009-10.

During the season Vitaly collected 30 multi-point games including nine multi-goal games, three of those were hat tricks. Abramov had four games in which he scored more than four points including a six-point night against Quebec, a team he did the most damage against collecting 16 points in four games.

Vitaly had 10 plus points against two teams. He earned 25 points against Sherbrooke (14 points in six games) and Val-d’Or (11 in six games). In the Olympiques’ 33 wins, Vitaly collected 73 points (34-39-73) and in the team’s 33 losses he collected 31 points (12-19-31).

Perhaps we should have seen this coming. Vitaly had 93 points in 66 games last season en route to winning the Q’s Michel Bergeron Trophy for Offensive Rookie of the Year (the fourth Blue Jackets draft pick to win the award). Abramov finished third in QMJHL scoring last season making him only the second CBJ draft pick to finish in the top five in league scoring in back to back seasons. Oliver Bjorkstrand did the same thing in the WHL in the 2013-14/2014-15 seasons.

Abramov’s only options for next season as far as where he’ll play are for him to go back to Gatineau or to come to Columbus. I would put the NHL as a bit of a long shot for Vitaly. If he is back in Gatineau, you have to wonder what The Magician has up his sleeve for next season.