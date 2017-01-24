Greetings, all. Time for the prospect week in review, starting off with the AHL and non-CHL prospects – we’ll tackle all the CHL updates tomorrow.

It was a week of shutouts in Cleveland both for and against the Monsters. Starting off on Wednesday against Rockford, an early first period goal is all the Hogs would need in a 1-0 victory. In the loss, Sonny Milano led the way offensively with four shots on goal. Anton Forsberg made 33 saves in the loss.

Friday night was the rematch and it would go better for the Monsters. After a scoreless first, late in the second, Milano gathered a loose puck near the redline and passed to Justin Scott along the wall. Scott entered the zone and passed to a trailing Blake Siebenaler who fired a shot from the slot to make it 1-0 for his first goal since December 3rd. Late in the third, the Monsters struck again when the puck went out to the point with a defenseman (play by play says Kukan, stats say Ramage) found TJ Tynan who fired one towards the net. Alex Broadhurst tried to tip it in but he gathered it instead and fired to make it 2-0 in his 200th AHL game. In the 2-0 win, Brad Thiessen made 32 saves for his first win and shutout of the season.

Closing out the week, it was off to Grand Rapids for a game against the Griffins. The game ended up as a repeat of the team’s first game of the week as they lost by a score of 5-0. The Monsters’ best chance came when Broadhurst was awarded a penalty shot, but OSU alum Cal Heeter stopped him (along with the Monsters other 34 shots). Jordan Maletta led the way with five shots with Dillon Heatherington and Oliver Bjorkstrand each taking four. Anton Forsberg made 26 saves in the loss. Going off the game report, the Monsters could be without Brett Gallant for a few games as he took a major penalty for slashing and also earned a game misconduct.

Now a quick look at CBJ’s non-CHL prospects.

Andrew Peeke-Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Hockey East)

Season Stats 25GP 4-7-11 +9 10PIM

Andrew and the Irish took on the New Hampshire Wildcats on Friday night. Andrew went pointless in a 2-2 tie.

In the rematch, Andrew factored in early in the third when he took a crossrink pass from Jake Evans and fired a shot to make it 2-0 in a 3-0 Irish win.

Elvis Merzlikins-HC Lugano (NLA)

Season Stats 34GP 3.12GAA .911Sv%

Elvis and the Panthers opened the week by taking on Geneve-Servette HC. In the 3-2 shootout win, Elvis made 25 saves in regulation and stopped three of four in the shootout.

Closing out the week, Elvis took the loss in a 3-2 loss to Kloten. He stopped 22 of 25 shots against in the game.

There you have it folks, a quick look at some of the CBJ prospects in action. Check back tomorrow when we update you on all things Blue Jackets happening in the CHL.