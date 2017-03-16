Both players have two games left. Gatineau will line up against Drummondville and Blainville-Boisbriand. Vitaly has picked up five points in 4 games against Drummondville and six points in seven games against Blaineville, which has the fewest goals allowed in the league. They’ve shut Abramov down in the scoring department four times.

As for Boland, the Oceanic finish the year with games against Quebec and also Drummondville. Against the Remparts, Tyler collected 13 points in seven games; whereas against Drummondville, Tyler has had a trio of four point games against the Voltigeurs.

Unless Vitaly or Tyler erupt for nine points, this will be the lowest points total to win the trophy since PEI (now known as Charlottetown)’s Ben Duffy won it with his 110 point season in the 2012-13 season.