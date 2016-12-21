The Columbus Cam Atkinsons beat the Los Angeles Jeff Carters in the shootout tonight by a 3-2 score. Atkinson and Carter traded goals through regulation and the shootout, with Sam Gagner adding a shootout tally to put the Jackets over the edge (and redeem himself for setting up Carter’s game tying goal). The win is a franchise record 10th straight for Columbus. It didn’t come easily, as the team was outplayed for most of the game, with the Kings wining the shot battle 46-27 and out shot-attempting the CBJ 75-59 at all strengths and 62-43 at 5v5. Remarkably, it was backup goalie Curtis McElhinney with 44 saves picking up the victory. Aside from Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky picked up two assists, with Boone Jenner and David Savard adding a helper apiece. Ten game in a row. Ten. TEN!

The Good: The Little Things Zach Werenski Does

Early in the third period, Zach Werenski chased down a puck in his own zone with Marian Gaborik right on him. He gets to the puck first, cuts around the back of the net, makes one pass and the Jackets are heading the other way. What I loved most about it was the subtle play with his leg and where he held the puck to keep it away from Gaborik and give himself time to use the net and his legs to gain the space needed for the pass. Instead of pushing the puck ahead, Werenski keeps it a little closer to his feet, away from Gaborik’s stick.

The Ugly: Sam Gagner’s Pass

Not great Bob. Gagner tried a no-look, behind-the-back pass to try and send Lukas Sedlak on the rush. Instead, it was right on the tape of Jeff Carter, who was gifted a free shot from the slot. That was Carter’s 16th goal of the season, moving him into a tie for 4th place. Maybe not the best guy to give the puck to in that spot. Fortunately for Gagner, he was able to redeem himself by burying the shootout winner.

The Not As Bad As It Looked: David Savard’s Late Game Penalty

This looked like a brutal tackle by Savard on Devin Setoguchi. Just a dumb play at the worst time, gifting the Kings a powerplay for the final 1:29 of the game and first 31 seconds of overtime. On second viewing, it’s a little more understandable what Savard was upset about. Savard went for the standard interference move that basically never gets called, and in the middle of it, Setoguchi pulls Savard down towards him back over his leg, at which point Savard more pulls Setoguchi down with him. It’s still not great, and Savard needs to let go of Setoguchi once he starts going down. He might have even drawn a powerplay for the CBJ if he does that.

The Great: Curtis McElhinney

CMac played out of his mind tonight. He was fantastic all night, especially during his 17 stop third period. He still has some rebound issues from time to time, but even then he was able to follow it up with saves like this one.

He continued into the overtime, making a couple key late OT saves to push it to a shootout. He then stopped Anze Kopitar and former Jacket Marian Gaborik to seal the victory.

The Quote of the Night: John Tortorella on Curtis McElhinney’s Job

“It sucks. Mac knows we have two young kinds in the minors. One played really well when he came up here…Mac just goes out to practice. Does his thing. No one really talks to him, there’s no special warmup for Mac. The coach doesn’t play him that much. It sucks. He has to go to the morning skates while we’re sitting in the hotel doing our meetings, he has to go over there with the extras. So he’s a bit of a speedbag as far as all the Sh*t that comes at him, but you know what, look what he’s done here -finding ways to get points for us. I’m thrilled for him. Obviously I hope it continues. I’m not going to change, I’m still going to go about my business with Bob, and I think he understands that. He gets what a backup is about and he’s been a tremendous pro since I’ve been here. It’s special for me to see him do well because he gets kicked around.”

Bonus Quote of the Night: John Tortorella (Again)

“Did we deserve to win? Not so sure. Probably not. But Mac gave us a chance and that’s part of getting these points in the bank before Christmas break. That’s what we looked at. Trying to get as many points in the bank before we break.”