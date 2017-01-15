The Blue Jackets lost to the Panthers by a score of 4-3 Saturday, even while winning the shot attempt and possession battle with 54% of all attempts. Columbus has dropped both of their games to Florida this season. And ironically, the Panthers were the last team the Jackets lost to prior to go on their exciting win streak this season.

Time after time, when asked about the Blue Jackets identity, John Tortorella would say “I still don’t know what it is,” or a variation on that theme. “Who are the Blue Jackets?” “What kind of team are they?”

While many scoffed at his answer when the team went on their delightful 16-game win streak, it’s games like tonight that show how prescient his comment was. Torts’ point was that we won’t know what kind of team this is until they face the doldrums of January and February, or when they face adversity of a goaltender unit overhaul, or adversity of the large or small type.

Games like tonight, where some of the Jackets faithful were questioning where the Jackets of (recent) old had gone, show that the answer to the identity question is still a work in progress.

Let’s take a look at the superlatives.

The Good. Seth Jones.

Jones continues to have games where he looks like he puts the team on his back and says to himself, “let’s go guys.” He was active on the transition game throughout the game (leading the team in controlled exits) and fought for two secondary assists. He was tied with Jack Johnson for 5v5 Corsi For% at 58.06 tonight and led the entire team in ice time at 23:24.

There’s a reason why Jones quietly got an All-Star berth this year. He’s a big part of setting the tone on the blue line, and will be a key part of this team’s fortunes down the stretch this season and beyond.

The Promising. Joonas Korpisalo.

Joonas Korpisalo started his second game in as many nights and again proved more than competent in net. Torts didn’t care for the Trocheck goal, but Joonas has given his team a chance to win it both of the nights he’s been in, and perhaps equally importantly, has provided an energy of confidence for the team playing in front of him.

While this doesn’t completely answer the question of who will be the back up goal tender the balance of this season, let alone for the near future of this organization, it is reassuring to know that a competent player can go in when Bobrovsky, who was ill again Saturday, cannot go for whatever reason.

The Player Who Needs a Hug. Markus Nutivaara.

Tortorella has said since training camp began that we need to understand that a young team is going to make mistakes and that he, as head coach, doesn’t want to see players not try the play because they are afraid to make a mistake. Enter Markus Nutivaara.

Let us fast forward to 10:26 in the second. Nutivaara in an attempt to move the puck down the ice, went for the D-to-D pass to Ryan Murray (east west versus Torts’ preferred north-south play) and whiffed allowing the artist formerly known as JAM (Jonathan Audy-Marchessault) to capitalize and drive to Joonas Korpisalo unabated to get the go-ahead goal.

Florida would never trail again and Nutivaara would never see the ice again but for one shift that ironically came right when Jagr potted the Panthers’ fourth goal of the night.

Stand strong, young Markus.

Shout out – Boone Jenner!

Two goals in two games, go Boone, go!

Quote of the game.

“If you’re going to play the percentages, at least get it onto the goalie and look for the rebounds. We just weren’t good enough.” ~John Tortorella

Next up, the Jackets return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday for their first of two meetings in less than a week’s time. Metro opponents await – carry the flag!