The Vancouver Canucks took down the Blue Jackets tonight in Columbus by a score of 3-0. Daniel Sedin, Loui Eriksson, and Jayson Megna (?) all scored the the Canuckss. Ryan Miller put up a 33 save shutout. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves in the loss.

Good: Bob’s Pass

Bobrovsky channeling his inner All-Star game self here. Almost pays off. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/7SyCBSzevA — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) February 10, 2017

Not a lot of positive to write about tonight, but Bob’s stretch pass up to Scott Hartnell provided a brief glimmer of hope and excitement. Love the heads up play by both guys, shame it didn’t end up in the back of the net.

Bad: Opening Goal

Lots of bad stuff here. First off, what is Zach Werenski doing? All five of the Canucks are on one side of the ice, and he’s just chilling over on the other side.

Then you have Seth Jones let up on the play, and let Sedin slip past him to score.

Can’t let Bobrovsky off the hook either, as that is an atrocious rebound, and a bad play on it after. It looks like he may have caught his skate on the recovery but still. Bad plays by three of the CBJ’s best players.

Ugly: Playing Down to the Competition

So the Jackets won 16 games in a row. They were at the top of the standings. They looked like one of the best teams in the league. Some people didn’t believe this, but it appears that everyone in the dressing room believed in it a little too much. Since the end of the streak we have seen far too many sluggish, ugly affairs with the lower end teams. The CBJ seem to always be looking past the Canucks, or Devils, or Islanders, or Senators, etc., etc. Tonight fit into that again, and Jeff Rimer couldn’t stop reminding us during the third period about how we should expect more energy from the Jackets on Saturday against the Red Wings. Okay, sure, fine, get up for the Wings game. But this team needs to start taking care of business against the Canucks of the league, otherwise they are going to be looking at the 3rd seed in the Metro, no home ice in the first round, and matchups against the Penguins and Capitals to get deep into the playoffs.

