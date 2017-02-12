Inconsistency has plagued the Blue Jackets in 2017 and they are looking for any sign to point them in the right direction. After being shut out by the lowly Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, they needed a big effort for the afternoon matinee. They were able to get a good push early and never relinquished control.

Is this a sign of things to come or just a team they caught at the right time?

Good, Better, Best

Good: Cam Atkinson

Need a big goal?

Cam Atkinson is the man to call.

It can’t be understated how valuable he has been for the Jackets this year. Leading in many offensive categories, they needed someone to step up this year. Atkinson has been a shining star on offense. While he only had one goal on offense, he had a 57% even strength CF. A pretty darn good shot differential considering the Red Wings were pushing back for most of the third period.

He is finally beginning to get the respect he deserves. Whether or not it will last is the question but for now, enjoy the ride.

Better: David Savard

If you would ask anyone before this season who one of the most valuable players defensively is, the answer likely wouldn’t be David Savard. Before this year his shot differential numbers weren’t great and his rate stats like points per 60 were pedestrian at best. After coming back from injury, he could end up being the key to the entire defense.

He didn’t have a point on the evening but he tied for best shot differential on the team with 67% CF at even strength. That is the kind of play that turns a team on it’s head. Having the puck in the offensive zone more often than not is a very good thing. Savard seems to be a brand new player after not replicating his performances in years past. To those not in the know, that may seem like a bad thing. It couldn’t be further from the truth as it looks like he has finally found his groove with the team.

The Jackets may have found the focal point of all of their consistency issues.

Best: Brandon Dubinsky

As a lot of the team is sliding and not playing their best hockey, one player has consistently put up points in their place. Brandon Dubinsky had two points on the evening and established himself as one of the best players on the ice. He also posted a break even shot differential as well at 50% CF at even strength. A few of the other lines are beginning to correct themselves after putting up ungodly numbers for a couple of months. The two players that didn’t put up that many points, Dubinsky and Boone Jenner are now heating up in their place.

It is nowhere near an exact science but if it leads to wins, not many will question it. A 2-1 win is a 2-1 win. Just win, baby.

