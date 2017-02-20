Going into tonight’s game, some were worried the Jackets would already be in vacation mode with their five-day bye week starting tomorrow. But, for the most part, those watching were pleasantly surprised. The Jackets held pace with the Predators for most of the game, bested them in shots (57.76% score and venue adujsted Corsi for at even strength), clawed back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game, and had landmark nights from two of their highly touted youth…we’ll get to that…but ultimately, it was the mistakes, the turnovers, the bad line changes that cost the Jackets. There’s no stat for breakaway attempts given but boy did tonight feel like season-high kind of night for Columbus in that category.

The Jackets fell 4-3 to Nashville, the same score from their game earlier this season (which was the last game before the All-Star break), and head into their final chunk of down time before an insane push to the end begins that includes a “welcome home” back to back and 16 games in the month of March.

Buckle up, Jackets faithful. It’s gonna be a wild and intense ride.

Let’s take a look at the superlatives.

The Oh So Good: Zach Werenski.

Let’s cut right to it. This is impressive.

Werenski scores to make it a 3-3 game. His third point of the night. He's still only a teenager, eh? #CBJ pic.twitter.com/fBHIH1fIFX — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) February 20, 2017

Oh. And it was his third point of the night, making him the CBJ rookie defenseman with the most goals…EVER (9). AND THERE ARE STILL TWENTY PLUS GAMES TO BE PLAYED.

Here’s how Werenski described that goal there.

“I came off the bench, (Wennberg) found me and put it on my tape and I had some time. When you have that much time you can find a spot you want to hit, so that’s what I did. It was a good play by Wenny.”

For the record, let’s add the caveat that the “you” Zach references above is not most people. What a shot.

Zach Werenski is a delight. Tonight he had 61.54% 5v5 Corsi For, seven shot attempts including the second highest shots on goal total (5) for the team. He played well against the majority of Predators tonight (viz courtesy of hockeyviz.com).

The Resurgent. Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Only one player had more shots on goal than Werenski tonight, and it was Oliver Bjorkstrand (6). He had ten attempts total. One of those shots did this:

Bjorkstrand scores to make it a 3-2 game. What a shot. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/XHnGfnpxVW — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) February 20, 2017

I do not know why but that little move to corral the puck off the outside blade of his right skate just makes me smile.

It is well documented that Bjorkstrand was expected to be a big part of this team this year, and while he made the team out of camp, he quickly was sent to Cleveland to find his offensive production and preserve him from his inability to play as physically as needed against big NHL men.

He’s been in Columbus before this season on recall but he hasn’t looked like this. The Jackets haven’t carried 13 forwards as a standard all season but Bjorkstrand may just be ready to force the issue after the break.

The Prickly. To tribute or not to tribute.

Due to the joys of NHL scheduling, while it’s been 13 months since the Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones trade, tonight was the first night that Johansen played in Nationwide Arena since becoming a Predator.

In four and a half seasons in union blue, Johansen played in 309 games, scored 79 goals, had 114 assists and was named an NHL All-Star. When he left, the return on the trade has, without question, made the Blue Jackets better.

For some reason, this still seems to make fans question if they should like him or not. Sporadic boos came from the stands whenever Johansen had the puck on his stick.

And there was no tribute video or thank you from the Blue Jackets to the 24-year-old.

I dunno. I don’t really get the booing. I get that he did some things that rubbed fans the wrong way, but far worse has happened in this franchise’s history and really, the only other former Jackets to get a public negative reaction are Rick Nash and Jeff Carter (and I’m not sure why that still happens either.)

Regardless, it’s a shame that this is where the Johansen-Blue Jacket relationship seems to have fallen. These tweets sum it up best. It kind of sucks, but in the grand scheme of things, Johansen is fine, the Blue Jackets are fine. Everyone’s fine. Time to move on.

The booing of Johansen was also weird. Doesn't make much sense. #CBJ — SB (@Sam_Blazer) February 20, 2017

Other than being one of the best offensive players in Blue Jackets history, Johansen really didn't do anything for the franchise. — SB (@Sam_Blazer) February 20, 2017

So yes. He probably did deserve a video message. The polar ice caps are also melting, in the grand scheme it doesn't mean shit. — SB (@Sam_Blazer) February 20, 2017

Tweet of the Game.

