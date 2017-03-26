Another game, another fantastic performance from Sergei Bobrovsky. The Jackets may be coasting down the stretch but the Jackets are still winning because of their goaltender. Is this a short-term problem for the Jackets or is this more of a symptomatic issue? Nonetheless it is concerning and the Jackets need to figure it out quickly. What were they able to do in their matinee affair with the Flyers that was encouraging?

Good, Better, Best

Good: Alexander Wennberg

Wennberg was the lone goal scorer in the game and once again cemented his number one center status. He seems to show up at the biggest moments and that’s a constant plus for him. He is second on the team in points and isn’t getting the recognition that other players on the team have been given. People will start to take notice soon enough but he is really beginning to take the Nicklas Backstrom comparisons seriously. He may be anonymous for a little while longer but his passing and presence will get him accolades quickly.

Better: Fourth Line

Last night there was no one buzzing around the net like the Jackets’ fourth line. Last night it consisted of William Karlsson, Matt Calvert and Lukas Sedlak. Not the biggest bunch in the world but at even strength they were all able to achieve above a 58%CF at even strength. They were rewarded with large chunks of ice time because of it.

While Sedlak wasn’t on the penalty kill, both Karlsson and Calvert were and they were menaces that frustrated the Flyers to no end. They had multiple short handed chances and were on the offensive more than on defense. The shot differential wasn’t great last night but you can’t blame it on this group as they remained effective and were aggressive as well.

The Jackets need some more of it.

Best: Sergei Bobrovsky

He is on track to win the Vezina this year and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. He is the best in the game right now and it isn’t close.

Tweet of the game:

When the @BlueJacketsNHL's score and you know the cannon is coming 🙉💣 #cbj pic.twitter.com/4BjoO4yR6D — Sarah (@sarah____kent) March 25, 2017

[Stats courtesy of HockeyStats.ca]