With their final pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Boise State linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

Vallejo is six-foot-one and weighs 216 pounds. For his career, Vallejo amassed 162 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 1 interception. Another player that was used in coverage and off the ball, Vallejo contrasts a spectacular 2014 season with an injury plagued 2015 and 2016. From his PFF report:

If he learns to consistently keep his feet when tackling (he deserves some benefit of the doubt for playing in seven more games after tearing ligaments in his wrist in Week 2 against Washington State this past season), he has a real shot at developing into a starter because his athleticism and instincts should translate on every down at the next level.

Vallejo figures to compete for a special teams role and perhaps build the depth at linebacker.

With his selection, the Buffalo Bills are done with the 2017 draft. We’ll have coverage of any undrafted free agents that the team signs after the draft.