Achievement: Hire Offensive Coordinator UNLOCKED!

You know the Bills didn’t screw something up when former Denver-based Adam Schefter is as pumped as he can be when he breaks news:

Buffalo is hiring former Broncos OC Rick Dennison as its offensive coordinator, per source. Big hire for Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2017

Dennison, a 22 year NFL veteran that has long been in the Shanahan side of the west coast offense is to me a great hire. When Erik Turner (@cover1bills) and I discussed in the waning parts of the season the nuances then-coordinator Lynn used, we lamented that as fans we wouldn’t see that scheme fully blossomed should Lynn leave. Now, Buffalo brings in the man that learned under the same “tree” so to speak – with more years calling the plays in said system.

After hearing rumblings of coordinators not being enthralled with the prospects of coming to Buffalo, having a coordinator that not only dealt with a plethora of quarterback styles, ability and experience is a boon to first-year coach McDermott’s staff.

Additionally, Dennison was the quarterbacks coach of a one Tyrod Taylor, who may have a voice in the room that can advocate for him that isn’t Rex Ryan – which can only help his case. Dennison was also the OC of record when the Broncos attempted to sign Tyrod as a free agent 2 years ago – which may also go a long way to seeing if Doug Whaley is the consensus that needs to be “convinced” or if the quarterback decision will truly be a team effort.

With Dennison’s hire, I can start my long-awaited video series. I’ll be teaming up with bloggers and fans to provide fun content that should help us all understand where these coaches have come from, what they love to use play wise, etc and I hope you all enjoy.

Go Bills?

Go Bills.