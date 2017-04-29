3 rounds down, 5 to go.

Yup, five – undrafted free agency is as fun for draft fans as the first seven real rounds.

In terms of winners and losers, I usually don’t play that game, but I think Gregg Rosenthal has a good point in his article on NFL.com:

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills: Buffalo was in desperate need of another wideout and nabbed ultra-productive East Carolina product Zay Jones in the second round. Temple’s Dion Dawkins could wind up filling Buffalo’s empty right tackle spot. It should be encouraging for Taylor that new coach Sean McDermott wasn’t only focused on defense and didn’t try to draft a quarterback to replace Taylor.

The day two selections of Zay Jones (no. 37 overall) and Dion Dawkins (no. 63 overall) were big for the Bills’ signal caller to me because it signals that Taylor wasn’t going to be the “designated tackle dummy” enroute to the 2018 draft. While the Jets have determined that a quarterback with a 2-20 record in his last 22 games is “good enough” to help steer the ship in the ditch, for right or wrong the Bills are making as good a go as they can for the 2017 season. If, after this season Tyrod Taylor isn’t good enough, he’ll be replaced. If he’s good – or even holds serve – the Bills can go into the 2018 draft with a mindset of finding someone that can be ready to go in 2018 -or- 2019. That sort of flexibility is something they have not been in a position to do in quite some time.

In terms of the players themselves and not the strategy-type stuff, I like them. Jones was a player that had to grow on me admittedly, as I spent far more time than I’m comfortable admitting watching games of his where it was “bubble, bubble, quick screen, bubble” and wanting to go run screaming into the night. Having the NCAA record for receptions and only dropping 6 catchable passes this year (per PFF) is astounding. That sort of catch ability and willingness, like the departed Bob Woods, to go over the middle and do the dirty work will be essential in the offense.

Dion Dawkins was a favorite of mine, because I think he fits at right tackle day one. He’s 6’4 and 315, with good mobility – and his best years of playing on the offensive line are ahead of him, as he started his collegiate career as a defensive tackle. His conversion from DT to OT also allowed him to transfer that aggression he had as a DT with him, which Juan Castillo will love.

Day Three, I’m looking for the KFC(tm) double down on one position (wide receiver? defensive back?), a linebacker and of course the legend that is Jake Butt.

If they decide to double down at wideout, I’d love for Buffalo brass to pick up one of Chad Hansen (Cal), Josh Malone (Tennessee), Malachi Dupre (LSU), or one of the two UNC receivers – Mack Hollins or Ryan Switzer.

As a Pitt alum, I would love to see Dorian Johnson (guard) as depth and potential groomed replacement for Richie Incognito in 2018 – and at this point if they wanted to pull the trigger on Nate Peterman, I couldn’t fight it. I am also intrigued by Josh Dobbs out of Tennessee, a smart player that would figure into a pretty eclectic QB room between Cardale, Tyrod and TJ.

I maintain my “do not go near Chad Kelly with a ten foot pole” stance. For-ev-er.

On defense, Shalom Luani ( Washington State S/LB), Stevie Tu’ikolovatu (USC Defensive Tackle), Matt Milano (Boston College LB) and Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Tennessee LB) are personal favorites that I feel would be great fits in the 716.

At running back, I’m looking at Jamaal Williams (BYU), Marlon Mack (USF) and either of the UNC backs – Elijah Hood and TJ Logan.

Josh Harvey-Clemons is another “Fann Favorite” but his drug-related removal from Georgia may or may not remove him from the board for Sean McDermott.

Let’s take a look at what the rest of the team thinks…