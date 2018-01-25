For the initiated, golf can often seem terribly complicated. With so many rules and a huge range of clubs on offer, you may find it difficult to know where to begin. There is also the special lingo to contend with: birdies, bumps-and-runs and bogeys. To those of you that know nothing about golf, this guide will talk you through everything you need to know before hitting the course.

What Do You Need to Know About Clubs?

As with any type of activity, having the right equipment will always help and with golf, you don’t need to worry about spending a fortune to get started. New golfers should spend the time finding the type of equipment that will help you develop your skills with minimal expense.

Nowadays, it’s extremely easy to search for and compare different equipment online and you will likely come across a number of top-quality websites that can help get you kitted out with all the right gear. Online sites usually offer the latest in all things golf. From clubs and the right clothing to bags and technology, you’ll definitely find all of this online. Some sites like The Golf Warehouse make it easy for you to pick everything up in one place, so if you want to get it all done in one simple shop you should take a look at their website. At the beginning of your golf journey, it’s important that you make learning – any not buying every new gadget – your top priority.

When it comes to buying your first golf club unless you are well-coordinated and experiences with sports like hockey and tennis, you will be better off opting for woods that provide more loft. The extra loft will make it easier for you to get the ball into the air and can also help reduce any sidespin. This means your shots should fly straighter.

Learning to Play

One of the hardest parts of golf can be taking that initial swing. On your first trip to the driving range, it’s important that you resist the temptation to immediately start swinging for maximum distance. This can often throw you out of swing and make it more difficult for you to develop an effective swing. Initially, you should think about using a short iron or wedge, which will help warm up your golf muscles with simple half-swings. You can then move on to middle irons and increase the length and speed of your swing. Make sure to work your way up to using a driver. This will help you to develop an even temp. It will also help you to keep your tension levels in check.

Find the Right Teacher

Finding the right golf instructor for you can really help to speed your improvement. You will want to find a teacher that is both knowledgeable and committed to helping you develop your golf skills. It’s also important that you find a teacher that is also a good personality fit for you. If you tend to be laid-back in your approach, then you may want to find a golf teacher that will also use a low-key approach.