With the first month of our second season under our belts, and just a week between us and the Indians Home Opener, we give you our predictions show! With special guest from BaseballFam.com and owner of @ShtBallPlayrsDo, Shane Sullivan!

Between the three of us, and a list written out from Picha, we weave through our predictions for the upcoming season. From the American League to the National League and all titles, standings and teams in between, trying to paint an entertaining image for the 2017 season. Do tell us your predictions also and we will compare for our “Taste of Reality” show at the end of the year!

Of course, because our attention spans get a little derailed sometimes, we also go into talks about the Indians starting roster, and agreeing disagreements on past topics like rule changes, Michael Martinez and new fans of the game. (Mostly, Shane and going back and forth between Brad and I)

The drink of choice this week was a wonderful local brew from Market Garden Brewery. The Midnight Vorlauf coffee porter, that actually took Shane’s porter V-card with a thumbs up from him!

