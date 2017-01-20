It’s a long off-season and to amuse ourselves, myself and the crew at Cleveland Baseball & Brews produced the second season of Do You Wahoo? If you haven’t heard them all, I highly recommend subscribing to CLE Baseball & Brews on iTunes and listening, because after nine regular season games we have quite the field set for the play-offs in the upcoming weeks.

Top Seed: Brad Wojdyla ( @BradWojdyla

Game 5 Winner, 61 Points

While he’s usually busy hosting the show and the Baseball & Brews podcast, Brad exchanged his long skinny mic for a regular mic as he put the beat down on two of Burning River’s own, Justin Lada and Danny Cunningham. Danny and Brad got the scoring going early with a combined 37 points in the first two rounds, most by any two contestants all season. Brad slowly pulled away winning each of the next three games by exactly two points to ultimately surpass Danny by 14. At 47 points, Danny was the top scorer of those who didn’t win.

#2: Mike Picha ( @Michael_Picha

Game 9 Winner, 49 Points

From WTAM, Mike Picha won our final regular season game in exciting fashion, beating Matt Ballinger on the final question. The Snapchat superstar knocked out Graig Fravel early and had the lead on Matt although he lost it in the second round. Matt would keep the lead into the final five where Mike got all three of the questions that he guessed at correct to storm to victory.

#3: Matt Bretz ( @MattB_WOF

Game 3 Winner, 48 Points

From Wahoo’s On First, Matt had a great showing as he put away Caitlin Boron of BurningRiverBaseball and Baseball & Brews and Chris Burnham of It’s Pronounced Lajaway. He grabbed an early lead thanks to his thorough knowledge of the best managed seasons in Indians history, but Cait ate away at that number in “Where in the World is Anthony, Santander?” and things were tight heading into the final round. Matt got each of the first three questions about Indians MLB record holders correct, however, to put away the normal cohost of Do You Wahoo?

#4: Jeff Rich ( @byJeffRich

Game 7 Winner, 46 Points

Originator of the Lay of the Land podcast and writer for Forever Rebuilding, Jeff barely survived a tie breaker with Ryan Thompson to get beyond the second round, but managed to surpass Vern Morrison of It’s Pronounced Lajaway in line-up card and completely blow him away with “Trade Tracks” Bartolo Colon style. He could have sat out the final five and still won, but he got three correct to put the game away. Jeff also participated in the first season of Do You Wahoo, winning his regular season, but losing to the eventual champion, Bob Toth, in the first round of play-offs.

#5: Kevin Gall ( @KGall216

Game 4 Winner, 30 Points

Our own Kevin started off the game slow, taking a zero along with Cody Slaybaugh of ESPN 970 in the first round while Jake Altman gathered points, but he would win every single round for the rest of the game and come out on top of the former More than a Fan writer 30 to 14. While neither played well in the final round, Kevin’s success in the “Was it Me?” about Rick Manning and Kenny Lofton’s “Trade Tracks” provided the difference.

#6: Tom Blaha ( @sockalexis2003

Game 1 Winner, 27 Points

Superfan Tom knocked out two forms of media as he and Jeff Ellis beat ESPN radio’s Jordan Whetson in the first two rounds, then he beat the Indians Baseball Insider writer in the final round. In the most closely contested game of the season, Tom took the early lead 17-7, but lost each of the next two rounds to fall behind by two. Going into the final five both he and Jeff were tied and they stayed that way up to the final question, which Jeff abstained from, putting all the pressure on Tom to win or lose. Win he did with a correct guess of The Kid from Cleveland. Tom played in the first season of Do You Wahoo, but was knocked out in the early in his regular season match against Jeff Rich and Adam Burke.

#7: Paul Duncan ( @TheFootPaul

Game 8 Winner, 18 Points

Our youngest contestant of the season, Paul used his knowledge of WAR to survive longer than Matt Kocsan. Once there, he and Vince McKee of NEO Sports Insiders tied in each of the next two rounds before Paul finally got two points back in “Where in the World is Carlos, Santana?” By guessing the only correct answer in the final five, Paul just managed to sneak by Vince 18 to 14.

#8: Mike Melaragno ( @MikeMelaragno22

Game 2 Winner, 17 Points

Two writers from IPL tried to gang up on our own Mike in game two, but the youthful Noah Gross fell quickly with just one point in the first two rounds. Stephanie Liscio came out of the early rounds with the lead, but lost it when she wasn’t able to name anyone from the Opening Day line-up in 1928 while Mike knew five from 1942. Stephanie got a few points back in “Odd Man Out,” but when no one answered correctly in the final five, Mike retained his lead. Mike played in the first season of Do You Wahoo, but lost in the regular season to Jeff Nomina.

#9: Vince Guerreri ( @VinceGuerreri

Game 6 Winner, 16 Points

Vince and Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com tied out of the gate, knocking out Greg Popelka of Waiting For Next Year after the first two rounds. Both were proficient in the Spelling Bee, but Hayden blew his chance at the 1936 Opening Day line-up while Vince made his move, getting six of nine from 1947. Vince went into the final five with a ten point lead and one correct answer cemented his victory as Hayden finished in the negative. While Vince had the lowest score of our winners this year, he had the second highest score of the season last year and went to the play-offs. There, he lost early in the game that Bob Toth beat Jeff Rich.

Play-Offs

Game 1: Rich vs Guerreri vs Picha

Game 2: Bretz vs Melaragno vs Duncan