The Indians started up their Dominican Summer League season last Saturday, but this year has a little twist. Rather than having one team, as they have since 2006, or having two (like they did in 2004 and 2005), they will have one and a half, splitting a roster with the Brewers in addition to their full squad. Quite a few teams have two full rosters in the DSL this year, but the Brewers and Indians are the only franchises to combine to make a second team.

The majority of the 31 man Indians/Brewers roster is Milwaukee based with just 11 Cleveland players, four of whom are pitchers and four of whom are outfielders. Of these, the only one I have seen play personally is Cristopher Cespedes, a 19 year old outfielder who was disappointing in his first foray in the United States and must be disappointed himself that he is back in the Dominican rookie league right now.

The wholly Indians roster is much more interesting from a prospect stand point. Of those I’ve seen in person, short stop Marcos Gonzalez may be the most impressive, providing positive defense and baserunning with good contact ability. Right fielder Jhon Torres was also persistent on the bases and has a stroke that is more elevated than Gonzalez. Mike Garcia pitched some in Arizona this Spring and was efficient when I saw him in person.

Of those returning, Jean Montero, Christopher De Jesus and Wilbis Santiago all had decent enough seasons last year to deserve another look, but Santiago and De Jesus are both over 20 and all three will need to make the long term move to the US soon or be surpassed by their much younger teammates.

Finally, Tahnaj Thomas is currently undergoing a transformation from infielder to relief pitcher. He signed late last year and hasn’t played for the Indians yet, but the plan as of now is to get him some innings in the DSL before Rookie ball starts up in about a month in Arizona. He could be transferred then and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the other older players moved as well, like Hector Figueroa, Yefferson Yannuzzi, De Jesus and Santiago.

The DSL Indians will play nearly every day from now through August 26th, all games at 10:30 AM Eastern. Last season, the DSL Indians were one of the worst teams in the league, going 24-44 to finish last in the North and fourth from last in the entire league behind 38 other teams. This year, there is hope they can play better, but the emphasis should never be on the record at this level. Instead, it should be on the development of young players, the vast majority of whom will never even make it to Mahoning Valley. For the few who make it all the way, like Erik Gonzalez and Danny Salazar on the current Indians Major League roster, it’s all worth it. Plus, where else are you going to find a player who sounds like some kind of dinosaur health food (Indians/Brewers short stop Makesiondon Kelkboon)?

Special thanks to Todd Paquette for all his insight on the DSL over the years.