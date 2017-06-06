Quantcast
Dominican Summer League 2017 Preview
Posted by on June 6, 2017

The Indians started up their Dominican Summer League season last Saturday, but this year has a little twist. Rather than having one team, as they have since 2006, or having two (like they did in 2004 and 2005), they will have one and a half, splitting a roster with the Brewers in addition to their full squad. Quite a few teams have two full rosters in the DSL this year, but the Brewers and Indians are the only franchises to combine to make a second team.

The majority of the 31 man Indians/Brewers roster is Milwaukee based with just 11 Cleveland players, four of whom are pitchers and four of whom are outfielders. Of these, the only one I have seen play personally is Cristopher Cespedes, a 19 year old outfielder who was disappointing in his first foray in the United States and must be disappointed himself that he is back in the Dominican rookie league right now.

The wholly Indians roster is much more interesting from a prospect stand point. Of those I’ve seen in person, short stop Marcos Gonzalez may be the most impressive, providing positive defense and baserunning with good contact ability. Right fielder Jhon Torres was also persistent on the bases and has a stroke that is more elevated than Gonzalez. Mike Garcia pitched some in Arizona this Spring and was efficient when I saw him in person.

Of those returning, Jean Montero, Christopher De Jesus and Wilbis Santiago all had decent enough seasons last year to deserve another look, but Santiago and De Jesus are both over 20 and all three will need to make the long term move to the US soon or be surpassed by their much younger teammates.

Finally, Tahnaj Thomas is currently undergoing a transformation from infielder to relief pitcher. He signed late last year and hasn’t played for the Indians yet, but the plan as of now is to get him some innings in the DSL before Rookie ball starts up in about a month in Arizona. He could be transferred then and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the other older players moved as well, like Hector Figueroa, Yefferson Yannuzzi, De Jesus and Santiago.

The DSL Indians will play nearly every day from now through August 26th, all games at 10:30 AM Eastern. Last season, the DSL Indians were one of the worst teams in the league, going 24-44 to finish last in the North and fourth from last in the entire league behind 38 other teams. This year, there is hope they can play better, but the emphasis should never be on the record at this level. Instead, it should be on the development of young players, the vast majority of whom will never even make it to Mahoning Valley. For the few who make it all the way, like Erik Gonzalez and Danny Salazar on the current Indians Major League roster, it’s all worth it. Plus, where else are you going to find a player who sounds like some kind of dinosaur health food (Indians/Brewers short stop Makesiondon Kelkboon)?

DSL Indians Brewers DSL Indians
POS Player Age POS Player Age
LHP Daritzon Feliz 17 RHP Orlando Cedeno 19
RHP Henry Garcia 20 RHP Ignacio Feliz 17
RHP Adoni Kery 21 RHP Hector Figueroa 22
LHP Jahir Varela 19 RHP Luis C. Garcia 20
SS Makesiondon Kelkboon 16 RHP Luis D. Garcia 16
IF Jesus Maestre 17 RHP Mike Garcia 16
SS Gaspar Palacio 17 RHP Diarlin Jimenez 17
OF Julio Cabrera 19 RHP Wuilson Meza 18
OF Cristopher Cespedes 19 RHP Jose Oca 18
OF Luis De La Rosa 18 RHP Juan Paredes 18
OF Derian Perez 16 RHP Leomar Pereda 19
  RHP Eric Perez 19
RHP Christophers Santana 19
RHP Luigence Thomas 22
RHP Tahnaj Thomas 17
LHP Yefferson Yannuzzi 20
C Christopher De Jesus 20
C Yainer Diaz 18
C Roger Marmol 17
3B Nehemias Celesten 17
3B Jeikol Contreras 17
1B Henderson De Oleo 19
SS Marcos Gonzalez 17
SS Jonathan Lopez 17
2B Jean Montero 18
2B Wilbis Santiago 21
OF Pablo Jimenez 18
OF Franklin Mateo 19
OF Jhon Torres 17
OF Carlos Ventura 19

Special thanks to Todd Paquette for all his insight on the DSL over the years.

