Every kid dreams of doing what Roberto Perez did in Game 1 of the World Series: Hitting a 2 home-runs and catching a shutout.

With that, Perez and the Indians have agreed to a $9 million, four-year contract that includes club options for 2021 and 2022.

The following is the breakdown of Perez’s annual earnings:

Deal worth at least $9M. Per source:

$500K bonus

2017: $550K

2018: $1.5M

2019: $2.5M

2020: $3.5M

2021: $5.5M opt

2022: $7M opt

Buyout: $450K — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 2, 2017

After spending nearly three months on the disabled list following thumb surgery, Perez became a key contributor last season during the Indians’ postseason run. With Yan Gomes on the DL, Perez started all 15 games in the postseason. He hit two home runs in Game 1 of the World Series.

The deal announced Sunday replaces a one-year contract agreed to last month that called for a salary of $542,300 in the major leagues. Perez would have been eligible for salary arbitration after this season.

The Perez extension is another deal that falls in line with what has become the Indians’ signature type of extension, that being one early in a player’s service time that includes club options. The Indians take on additional risk should that player falter or become seriously injured, while that risk is off-set but the club being able to cap how much they spend while also having control via the club options.