Below follows a timeline of the creation of the current 25 man roster for the Cleveland Indians. Information includes date and method of acquisition, extensions that kept them with the team, MLB debut (if with Indians) and the date they took on their current role with the team (if applicable).

2006

6/9: Josh Tomlin signs after being taken in the 19th round of the 2006 amateur draft.

7/3: Danny Salazar signs as amateur international free agent.

2008

6/14: Lonnie Chisenhall signs after being taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2008 amateur draft.

7/26: Carlos Santana acquired in trade along with Jon Meloan from Los Angeles for Casey Blake and cash.

8/11: Roberto Perez signs after being taken in the 33rd round of the 2008 amateur draft.

10/3: Michael Brantley named player to be named later in previous trade from Milwaukee that also brought Rob Bryson, Matt LaPorta and Zach Jackson to Cleveland for CC Sabathia.

2009

6/9: Jason Kipnis signs after being taken in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft.

7/29: Carlos Carrasco acquired in trade from Philadelphia along with Jason Knapp, Lou Marson and Jason Donald in exchange for Cliff Lee and Ben Francisco.

9/1: Carrasco and Brantley make MLB debuts.

2010

6/11: Santana makes MLB debut.

7/4: Brantley becomes starting outfielder.

7/27: Tomlin makes MLB debut.

7/31: Corey Kluber acquired in three team deal from San Diego with Jake Westbrook (CLE) and Nick Greenwood (SD) going to St. Louis and Ryan Ludwick (STL) going to San Diego.

2011

6/15: Cody Allen signs after being taken in the 23rd round of the 2011 amateur draft.

7/22: Kipnis makes MLB debut and becomes starting second baseman.

8/15: Francisco Lindor signs after being taken in the first round (8th overall) of the 2011 amateur draft. Shawn Armstrong signs after being taken in the 18th round of the 2011 amateur draft.

9/1: Kluber Makes MLB debut.

9/26: Jose Ramirez signs as amatuer international free agent.

2012

4/10: Santana signs 5 year, $21M extension with 2017 option.

6/20: Allen makes MLB debut.

8/2: Kluber joins starting rotation.

11/3: Yan Gomes acquired from Toronto along with Mike Aviles for Esmil Rogers.

12/11: Trevor Bauer and Bryan Shaw acquired in three team deal from Arizona with Drew Stubbs (CIN) and Matt Albers (AZ) with Shin-Soo Choo (CLE), Jason Donald (CLE) and cash (CLE) going to Cincinnati and Didi Gregorious (CIN), Lars Anderson (CLE) and Tony Sipp (CLE) going to Arizona.

2013

5/4: Shaw becomes primary set up man.

7/11: Salazar makes MLB debut, joins starting rotation on August 7th.

9/1: Ramirez makes MLB debut.

9/20: Yandy Diaz signs as amateur free agent.

2014

2/10: Brantley signs 4 year, $25M extension with 2018 option.

3/30: Gomes signs 6 year, $23M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.

4/4: Kipnis signs 6 year, $52.5M extension with 2020 option.

5/20: Bauer joins starting rotation.

5/30: Cody Allen becomes primary closer.

6/6: Santana permanently moves to starting DH/1B role.

7/10: Perez makes MLB debut, becomes back-up catcher.

8/10: Carrasco joins starting rotation.

2015

4/5: Kluber signs 5 year, $38.5M extension with options for 2020 and 2021.

4/6: Carrasco signs 4 year, $22M extension with options for 2019 and 2020.

6/14: Lindor makes MLB debut and becomes starting short stop.

7/30: Chisenhall becomes starting right fielder.

7/31: Abraham Almonte acquired from San Diego for Marc Rzepczynski.

8/15: Tomlin joins starting rotation.

12/18: Dan Otero purchased from Philadelphia.

2016

1/26: Tomlin signs 2 year, $5.5M extension with 2018 option.

7/27: Ramirez becomes starting third baseman.

7/31: Andrew Miller acquired in trade from New York Yankees in exchange for Ben Heller, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield and J.P. Feyereisen, becomes primary set up man.

8/1: Brandon Guyer acquired in trade from Tampa Bay in exchange for Nathan Lukes and Jhonleider Salinas, becomes platoon outfielder.

12/1: Michael Martinez signed to minor league deal with invite to MLB camp.

2017

1/5: Edwin Encarnacion signed to 3 year, $60M deal in free agency with 2020 option.

1/25: Austin Jackson signed to $1.5M minor league deal up to $4M with incentives and an invite to MLB camp.

2/2: Boone Logan signed to 1 year, $6.5M deal (including $1M buyout) in free agency with $7M 2018 option.

3/25: Ramirez signs 5 year, $26M extension with 2022 and 2023 options.