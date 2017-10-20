Catcher

If you add together Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez together, they become quite the force. Last year, that force was worth -0.2 fWAR, including more than 30 runs below average offensively. This year, things were a lot better as they combined for a 2.3 fWAR and 15.0 offensive runs below average. Where the real interest lies, however, is defensively.

Combined, Gomes and Perez were worth more than 16 runs more than the average catcher, which would have made them the top individual catcher in the AL. Instead Gomes finished fourth by himself behind Martin Maldonado, Wellington Castillo and Gary Sanchez. While some of this is due to Gomes playing fewer innings than most starting catchers, there’s little question that on stats alone, Castillo is the clear favorite. He was the best at catching base runners and doesn’t have any obvious drawbacks. Sanchez is a better fielder than he gets credit for, but lead the league in both wild pitches and passed balls allowed. His poor ability in blocking pitches will likely keep him out of consideration.

Gomes was easily the second best in the AL at catching base runners after Castillo and, between that, his pitch framing, his defense on balls in play and the intangibles that had him catch the best pitching staff in baseball should get him into the top three finish.

Prediction

Gold Glove: Wellington Castillo, #2 Yan Gomes, #3 Martin Maldonado

Normally, when we talk awards for Carlos Santana, we’d be talking Silver Sluggers, but this year he doesn’t rank in the top five offensively at first base. That might go to Jose Abreu, who hit the favorite milestones of an average above .300, 100+ RBI and 30+ home runs or Eric Hosmer or one of the three first basemen who hit more than 35 home runs. Instead, we’ll look at the Gold Glove race.

After being a below average defensive first baseman for his entire career, Santana really broke through this year. No matter what stat you like, he’s probably on top of the board. Of some popular ones he ranked first in DRS, third in defensive runs saved above average, 2nd in UZR, 3rd in UZR/150, first in assists and 5th in fielding percent if you like that kind of thing.

One of the really spectacular parts of Santana’s defense this year was him going beyond the norm for a first baseman. Whenever he had the chance, he would go for the play at second rather than simply retreating to first and, while it may have hurt his fielding percent, it lead him to be the top in the league in runs saved via double plays. While Santana doesn’t have the range of the best at the position, this aggressiveness should help place him at least among the top three, if not number one.

Prediction

Gold Glove: Carlos Santana, #2 Joe Mauer, #3 Mitch Moreland

Jose Ramirez Is WhateverIs

To answer the immediate question, he’s a third baseman. According to the Rawlings Gold Glove standards, a player is considered to have played only the position he has more innings at and for Ramirez, that is third. In addition, a player has to be in the field for at least 698 innings at that position, a number he reached at third, but not at second.

For the Silver Slugger, this will likely save Ramirez as no one is going to take the second base Silver Slugger away from Jose Altuve. At Gold Glove, however, he isn’t quite up to standard. Ramirez ranks 6th in defense runs above average and DRS, 5th in UZR and 3rd in UZR/150. The Gold Glove finalists should be Matt Chapman of Oakland, Todd Frazier of Chicago and New York and one of Manny Machado, Kyle Seager or Evan Longoria.

Offensively, however, Ramirez stands alone. If anyone beats Ramirez for the Silver Slugger at third it will be on some technicality that I’ve overlooked (like how Francisco Lindor wasn’t eligible for the 2015 Gold Glove because he didn’t play enough innings early in the season). He not only ranks first in offensive runs above average, but does so by more than 17. He has a significant advantage in average, OBP and slugging as well as runs scored. He’s tied for the lead in steals, is third in home runs and struck out less often than any other qualifier.

Prediction

Silver Slugger: Jose Ramirez, #2 Joey Gallo, #3 Alex Bergman

Francisco Lindor

While he seemed the most qualified to come out of awards season with some bling for each hand, Lindor is unlikely to repeat as Gold Glove or Platinum Glove winner thanks to an incredible season from Andrealton Simmons. We knew when Simmons came from the NL to the AL that it would be a perennial battle for the gold and this year there is a clear favorite. That being said, Lindor is still an easy top three and will probably finish second for the Gold Glove.

Offensively, however, wow. Lindor lead all AL short stops in home runs, RBI, slugging percent, wRC+ and offensive runs above average. He came in second in strike out rate and runs while finishing third in OBP and fourth in steals. He demolished the league in taking his first Gold Glove in 2016 and did the same this year as he looks to take home his first Silver Slugger.

Prediction

Gold Glove: Andrealton Simmons, #2 Francisco Lindor, #3 Didi Gregorius

Silver Slugger: Francisco Lindor, #2 Elvis Andrus, #3 Didi Gregorius

Looking to take home the Gold Glove for DH…would probably be Corey Dickerson if there was one as he was the best of the worst fielders in baseball. For the Silver Slugger, however, it’s a two man race between Encarnacion and Nelson Cruz. Cruz has the slight edge in counting stats with one more home run and 12 more RBI (five fewer run scored), but where the big difference is made is in average and slugging percent. Encarnacion walked considerably more often, so the pair had nearly identical OBPs, but Cruz had an average .030 higher and a slugging percent .045 better.

Prediction

Silver Slugger: Nelson Cruz, #2 Edwin Encarnacion, #3 Corey Dickerson