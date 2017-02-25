This is the second update of the Tribe’s projected 25 man roster, first published on February 1st. Since then, all players have reported and will begin the Spring slate of games today at 1:05 PM Mountain time. While not much has changed since the last one, the Indians did go on a weird run where they invited nearly every available left handed relief free agent to camp, so there have been a few new names added to the list. Those players added will be noted in green. Those removed are noted in red.

Starting Rotation

This spot is essentially Bauer’s, but given the variable nature of pitching staffs from year to year, we’ll consider it open for at least a little longer.

Due to his current contract, Tomlin is nearly guaranteed to make the team and given the incredible depth in the bullpen, it’s likely to be as starter. It’s arguable that every other pitcher listed as an option has more upside, but there is nearly no other pitcher in baseball with a higher floor than Tomlin. Yes, he will allow more home runs than your normal starter, but he rarely walks batters and gives up few hits inside the park. Because of this, he can always be counted on for five solid innings and essentially any team in baseball would love him as their fifth man.

Bullpen

With the recent rash in left handed reliever signings, one has to wonder if the Indians would possibly break camp with three left handers as Miller and Logan are guaranteed spots. If they do so, they could go with an eight man pen although that would likely mean that an outfielder who is expected to make the team (such as Naquin) would not.

Dan Otero (10) Middle RP1:(10)

Other Options: McAllister

After posting a 1.53 ERA in 2016, Otero will certainly be part of the bullpen, but there is enough to be worried about to keep him out of a pivotal role. Fangraphs projects him for a 3.50 ERA and 3.56 FIP although that’s possibly an extreme fall off given his two solid seasons in 2013 and 2014 that were very similar to his 2016. An increase in ERA from below 2.00 to closer to his 2.88 xFIP in 2016 should be expected.

Zach McAllister (11) Middle RP2:(11)

Other Options: Listed in next entry

Pitchers who have one pitch and trouble throwing strikes are the new market inefficiency…or something. McAllister is guaranteed just under $2M this year, is out of options and still under team control for another year so he will almost certainly start the season on the team, but isn’t so valuable or expensive that he couldn’t be replaced mid-season by the many, many options listed in the next entry.

This will likely be the most highly contested roster spot with about 20 pitchers competing for one spot. This competition could last until the final days of Spring so management can get a good look at everyone before making a decision. Early in house favorites includ Armstrong, Garner and Colon with Frias and Goody being some of the interesting new names. If the position goes to a lefty, it would likely mean the Indians would be using an eight man pen and then this would no longer be the last man in.

Starting Line-Up

Yan Gomes (13) – Set Catcher:(13) – Set

Gomes has been named Indians starting catcher by Terry Francona although Perez is certain to get quite a bit of playing time still.

Edwin Encarnacion (14) 1B:(14)

Chris Colabello, Perez, Gomes Other Options: Santana,, Perez, Gomes

The Indians have not officially made a statement as to who will start at first base between Encarnacion and Santana. It will likely be some combination of the two with the other as DH to keep both in the line-up daily and well rested.

Jason Kipnis (15) – Set 2B:(15) – Set

Jose Ramirez (16) 3B:(16)

Giovanny Urshela, Diaz, Gonzalez Other Options:, Diaz, Gonzalez

After an outstanding season in 2016 and projections that expect him to be near the same player in 2017, there is little reason to move Ramirez from the hot corner. One thing that could mix up the situation is Brantley’s health as Ramirez could be the starting left fielder if needed. The bottom of the roster will affect this as well. If the Indians opt for a player like Gonzalez, Ramirez would likely play nearly all his games at third, however, if they were to go with Diaz or Urshela then he could potentially be used to give Kipnis and Lindor days off with the utility man filling in at third.

Francisco Lindor (17) – Set SS:(17) – Set

Since the last 25 man projection, it has been announced that Brantley will not be playing in early Spring games and, although he is ready defensively and has been participating in fielding drills since before camp started, he is still not hitting. If he’s starting in left field and hitting in the middle of the line-up regularly, things should fall into place pretty easily. If he’s not ready by the time the regular season opens, it will complicate matters to the extreme.

Abraham Almonte (19) CF:(19)

Other Options: Brantley, Ramirez, Chisenhall, Naquin, Guyer, Zimmer, Jackson

Almonte remains the Tribe’s top defensive option as it has become clearer than ever that Zimmer and Allen will begin the season in the minors. Naquin would be the obvious second option as he could provide a bigger bat at the sacrifice of defense while Jackson remains both an outside option for the position and the roster as a whole depending on how the Spring works out.

Lonnie Chisenhall (20) – Set RF:(20) – Set

Carlos Santana (21) DH:(21)

Other Options: Encarnacion, Perez, Gomes, Brantley, Colabello

See Encarnacion.

Bench

As mentioned with Gomes, Perez will make the team and split time behind the plate. The rest of the names listed are players in camp to make sure the team can get all the pitchers ready in time. Of them, Mejia is the most interesting and he will likely begin the year in AA.

Guyer’s position on the roster is essentially as set as anyone else’s although his exact role is yet to be determined. At the moment, it appears he will be the platoon partner for Chisenhall, but depending on what happens with the other two positions, he could be a starter as well.

Erik Gonzalez (24) Utility IF:(24)

Other Options: Urshela, Diaz, Colabello, Martinez, Nellie Rodriguez, Ronny Rodriguez, Eric Stamets, Pena

According to Terry Francona, the three players most likely to win this spot on the team are Gonzalez, Martinez and Ronny Rodriguez, which is a surprise given the talent, ceiling and overall expectations of Diaz. This would also put Urshela in the odd position of four straight seasons in AAA. Of those three primary options, Gonzalez appears to be the best pick as he can play all infield positions and the outfield if necessary (something that shouldn’t be necessary considering the expected five man outfield) and is the most advanced bat among the group. Martinez has the most experience in the Majors and that experience has allowed us to see that he is literally one of the worst players in the history of baseball (currently 4,398th of 4,588 position players with at least 550 in career fWAR at -2.2, 1,855th of 1,915 since 1980). Ronny recently hit well in the Dominican Winter League, but has only one season in AAA and could definitely use a little more time there.

Tyler Naquin (25) LHH OF:(25)

Michael Martinez, Almonte, Zimmer, Greg Allen, or anyone else listed on this page who doesn’t make it somewhere else. Other Options: Chisenhall,, Almonte, Zimmer, Greg Allen, or anyone else listed on this page who doesn’t make it somewhere else.

In the end, this final roster spot is most likely going to go to Naquin, but if Jackson makes the team without an injury further up the roster, it would be here. This would also be the spot used to fit an eighth reliever in the bullpen should Francona decide to go that route. Given that the Indians starting rotation is currently healthy, deep and extremely talented, they shouldn’t need an eight man pen, but there is always that possibility.

Disabled List