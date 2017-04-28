The Cardinals had runners on 2nd & 3rd in the bottom of the 8th inning on Thursday night.

Fixing to bust the second game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays wiiiiiide open.

And then, our benevolent commander-in-pizza, Papa John Schnatter, had his marketing minions shatter a million mirrors all over the Busch Stadium backstop:

Sure, the Cardinals ended up winning.

I’m just not convinced that taunting the opposing pitchers during games is going to be a strategy that pays off for the Cardinals, Papa John’s or us in the long run. I mean, no way the pitcher doesn’t see that, right?

We need that 50% coupon, kind sir.

Let’s find another area of the stadium for that billboard, OK?

+++++

So .500.

Is it everything you expected? Better?

Let’s go ahead and rewatch this walk-off grand slam for the 40th time:

The first by a Cardinals player since Tommy Herr in 1987, in fact:

#ThrowbackThursday to the last time we walked it off in extra innings with a grand slam! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9YEyC7Ms9N — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 27, 2017

That got the Cards’ record close to the elusive (in 2017) break even point. And then they sealed the deal in game 2 with a 6-4 win.

When the Cardinals were 3-9, 11-11 was more of a fever dream than an attainable goal.

It’s real, though.

Tony LaRussa said more times than I could ever count some variation of ‘win series and you’ll be in the playoffs’. The Cardinals, fresh off one of the sloppiest games in recent memory on Tuesday night, came back and won the series.

Their 3rd in a row since getting swept by the Yankees.

I can’t – in good conscience – tell you that I feel great about the way the Cardinals are playing in every facet of the game. Wins are wins, though. And this team is figuring out how to grab ’em.

Reds come to town tomorrow and are 2-8 in their last 10.

Win 2/3.

Win another series.

And get that much closer to getting to that next plateau of 5 games over .500.

Photo: Inc