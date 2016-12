What’d you get for Christmas?

If you got a Dexter Fowler jersey (or t-shirt), there was a chance that the new Cardinals centerfielder would know, since he spent part of his holiday on Twitter looking for the best pics to share:

Then he showed some love to the ‘olds’:

Old?! You're with me for life 🙂 https://t.co/xpf8p8PJIS — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) December 26, 2016

Which, you know, everyone’s got a past. But he ALSO gave away opening day tix to a young Cards fan and all was well again:

Merry Christmas Henry. You're going to @Cardinals opening day ! https://t.co/L8NSleoX9I — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) December 25, 2016

Hopefully you had as much fun on Christmas as Dexter did.

Photo: Houston Chronicle