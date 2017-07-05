The Cardinals have won 7 out of 10 and are 4.5 games in arrears of 1st place in a brutally average NL Central.

And now that Independence day weekend has come and gone, the silly season of baseball has begun. Our next 3+ weeks will be filled with wild speculation, unsubstantiated claims and irresponsible speculation consumed, digested and evacuated in record amounts.

To wit:

Sources: #Cardinals interested in Josh Donaldson, but they have had no formal trade discussions with the #BlueJays. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 5, 2017

Here we are only on July 5th and this ‘scoop’ is going to be hard to top for sheer inanity in 2017.

I’m interested in dating Taylor Swift, but I have had no formal discussions with her. Can we spread the word, please?

Since it’s silly season, though, this isn’t just laughed off or ignored. Instead I start getting breaking news alert push notifications:

I had to click on it just to make sure I was reading this right… the Cardinals are interested in a player on another team (a very good player at that), have not reached out to the team that currently employs said player and… ?

Your move, Mike Girsch. Welcome to the job.

Because now I’m sitting here thinking about Josh Donaldson. About how he would be an awesome fit at 3B, allowing Gyorko to be the super sub again. About how he’s be an impact threat with his bat in the 3 hole. About who the Cardinals would have to give up to get him.

You win, Internet. You win.

Ugh.

This (probably) isn’t happening. But let’s go through the motions.

Donaldson stats in 2017:

41 games played (missed around 6 weeks w/ calf injury)

.276 average

8 home runs

20 RBIs

.353/.466/.819 slash line (OBP/SLG/OPS)

1.0 WAR

Donaldson contract situation:

Makes 17,000,000 in 2017 (age 31 season)

1 year of arbitration left (2018)

Free-agent in 2019

What would the Cardinals have to give up?

Blue Jays are done for 2017

They want prospects under control for several years

They’ll (probably) ask for Kelly, Flaherty or Weaver in a package

Plus a couple of other mid-tier prospects in addition

What are the chances of this happening?

PRO –

The Blue Jays will be sellers at the deadline

Cardinals could get 1.5 years of controlled time (basically 2 playoff runs)

Blue Jays top prospect is a 3B (Valdimir Guerrero Jr.), albeit he’s still 18

Cardinals have been previously rumored as a landing spot for Donaldson

He fills a major need for an impact bat in the middle of Cardinals order

CON –

Will have to part with a top prospect, which the Cardinals are loathe to do

He’ll at least be at 17M for 2018 and then will command a longer extension of probably 20M+ for multiple years after that

The Blue Jays don’t have to trade him before the deadline and can choose to wait until the off-season

The Cardinals might not believe they’re a contender even with Donaldson

Fun(ish) facts about Josh Donaldson:

1st round draft pick of Chicago Cubs in 2007

His current comps according to Baseball Reference? Mike Lowell & Yoenis Cespedes

He gets a haircut every 10 days to maintain a style called ‘The Donaldson‘

His favorite player growing up in Mobile AL was Ron Gant then of the Braves

He’s good friends with former Cardinal Pat Neshek and also enjoys collecting baseball cards

Ok.

Have we wasted enough of everyone’s time today?

Photo: Sports Illustrated