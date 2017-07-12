The 2017 MLB All- Star game has been contested.

It was an eventful one for Cardinals fans.

First, we got treated to a Carlos Martinez clinic. Best batters in the world? He carved them up, NBD:

First player to record 4 strikeouts in an all-star game since 2000? That would be Mr. Carlos Martinez @Tsunamy27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GViWXhXJLh — VENUE KINGS (@VKingsStlouis) July 12, 2017

Start invoking Dizzy Dean’s name and you’ve done something special:

Carlos Martínez is the 2nd @Cardinals pitcher with 4 K in an All-Star Game Dizzy Dean (1934) is the other pic.twitter.com/lUuOl3Petc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 12, 2017

The Cards party had just started, though, because Yadier Molina debuted new catching gear. It was the opposite of muted:

Yadier Molina wore the flashiest gold catcher’s gear and Twitter had jokes https://t.co/uUKQe4uggM pic.twitter.com/uNlqubXO7s — For The Win (@ForTheWin) July 12, 2017

He proceeded to have a hell of 6th inning.

He took a picture of Nelson Cruz and Joe West (the umpire)… ON THE FIELD:

Yadier Molina le toma una foto a Nelson Cruz junto al umpire Joe West. #MLB #AllStarGame ⚾️🇩🇴🇵🇷⭐️ pic.twitter.com/h4juBV8iN6 — All Sport News (@All_SportNews) July 12, 2017

Then in the bottom half of the frame, he hit a home run to tie the game for the NL:

Molina was also standing on 3rd in the bottom of the 9th, poised to score the game winning run for the NL, but Mike Conforto struck out swinging to end the inning.

The only Cub on the team, Wade Davis, took the mound for the NL in the 10th:

Video of the Day: Robbie Cano hit the go-ahead homer off Wade Davis in the 10th inning as the AL won the All-Star Game 2-1. pic.twitter.com/pIY5gRQ1h6 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 12, 2017

#ThatsSoCub

And just like that… it was ‘Cano-ver‘, as MLB.com put it.

A solid game for Cardinals fans.

On to the second half.

Photo: MLB