Who’s in for another 15 days like Wednesday?

Late in the afternoon, the Cardinals clinched their first road win in Washington DC, beating defending Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer, mostly through the bat of Steve Piscotty and the arm of Mike Leake:

What a day for Stephen Piscotty! Stephen's afternoon: 3-5, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/T1jnYA3M0l — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 13, 2017

Mike Leake's consecutive batters retired streak comes to an end at 19, but he's through 7⃣ scoreless! 👏👏👏 We lead by a score of 3-0. pic.twitter.com/gjOX09SsVR — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 12, 2017

Sure, it was the third straight series loss for the Cardinals to start the season… but winning streaks got to start with a win, amirite?

Then it was the Blues turn to keep St. Louis turnt, opening the NHL playoffs in Minnesota against the Wild.

And through 59 minutes and 38 seconds, they did.

Wow 👏 That apple by Granny is the @Hyvee helper of the game. #MINvsSTL pic.twitter.com/KVq5geTFPD — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 13, 2017

Brutal.

No worries, though. Curtis Joseph… err… Jake Allen put The Note on his back for a bonus 17+ minutes until Joel Edmundson turned the lights out at Xcel Energy Center.

Not sure what exactly gets Joel hype… but to each their own. Blues win! OH BABY!

Joel Edmundson after his OT winner pic.twitter.com/UcQQNcysV5 — Dan Bettlach (@Bettlach101ESPN) April 13, 2017

RIP Charlie.

What a Wednesday for St. Louis. Only way it could possibly get better? Maybe sue the Rams or something?

What was that?

The city of St. Louis and others have sued the NFL over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles https://t.co/igQrwo5p6G — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 13, 2017

Ice Cube, please. Feels right.

