Young prospects get talked up so much during the early part of their careers that we sometimes forget how young they actually are. A perfect example of this is Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia — he’s produced underwhelming results in the big leagues since debuting in 2012, but still won’t even turn 26 years old until June.

Garcia is off to a hot start, which is evidenced by his .407/.448/.630 line through 29 plate appearances, but he’s not letting go of his reputation for being a bit of a free swinger.

Despite boasting a swing rate above 50% for his entire career, we have seen an encouraging trend going on with his O-Swing% since 2015, which is one of the things I talked about with Garion Thorne on FNTSY Sports Network’s The Rotation.

Watch the video below to see what else we discussed.

About Matt Musico



Matt Musico currently manages Chin Music Baseball, contributes to The Sports Daily and is also an editor for numberFire. He has written for FanDuel Insider and Bleacher Report in the past. He’s a lover of all baseball, especially the Mets.

Email Twitter

