While Major League Baseball depends on established stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (among many others) each year, they all have one thing in common — they were once top prospects.

Finding the next big prospect before they break out on the game’s biggest stage (*ahem* Gary Sanchez) is something a ton of fantasy baseball owners spend plenty of time trying to figure out. With the 2017 MLB regular season on the horizon, which top prospects should you be keeping tabs on?

That’s what I talked about with Lawrence Marino III of Dynasty Sports Empire this week. We went position-by-position to discuss which prospects intrigued us the most with spring on the horizon. Plus, we also agree to disagree on the whole sauce vs. gravy debate.

Give the podcast a listen below, and check out my latest article on numberFire, which digs a little deeper into the breakout potential of five prospects in particular.

