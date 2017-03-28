When it comes to fantasy baseball drafts, there are a couple different kinds of people you’ll find: those who want to mitigate as much risk as possible, and those who are comfortable taking a bunch on. Both have their advantages and disadvantages and either strategy could end up working, as long as you’re prepared for the range of outcomes that could happen.

Heading into 2017, there are a bunch of MLB players who are fresh off producing in certain areas like we’ve never seen before. Garion Thorne of FNTSY Sports Network and myself focused on that in the following segment on The Rotation.

The players we talked about include Ryan Braun, Jon Lester, Jonathan Villar, and Justin Verlander. You can check out the clip right here.

About Matt Musico



Matt Musico currently manages Chin Music Baseball, contributes to The Sports Daily and is also an editor for numberFire. He has written for FanDuel Insider and Bleacher Report in the past. He’s a lover of all baseball, especially the Mets.

Email Twitter

