It’s still very early in the 2017 MLB regular season, but enough games have been played to urge fantasy baseball owners to make some moves on the waiver wire. One of the players likely catching the eye of a few is Yunel Escobar, who is slashing .429/.474/.600 in 38 plate appearances while scoring a bunch of runs at the top of the Los Angeles Angels’ batting order.

Is he worth picking up, though? If you’re in a standard five-category league, he could be for right now because he’s contributing in multiple categories, but he’s not a long-term solution, especially since third base is a talent-filled position.

Why is Escobar not more than a short-term option in fantasy? See my explanation on FNTSY Sports Network’s The Rotation with Garion Thorne below.

