Coors Field has been a hitter’s haven since opening its doors, and while visiting pitchers likely loathe taking the hill in Denver to face the Colorado Rockies, you’d have to imagine opposing hitters enjoy it quite a bit.

San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers is probably one — he entered Monday night’s game hitting .323/.378/.600 with 5 home runs and 15 RBI in 74 plate appearances before adding another 4 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 5-3 victory.

Here’s a look at his big night, which the announcers really enjoyed — especially once he secured the cycle by hitting a triple.

After the game, Myers professed his love for hitting at Coors (quote via MLB.com):

“I really enjoy hitting here. You see the ball really well, it’s a great hitter’s eye, it’s a huge outfield, a lot of hits out there. It’s my favorite place to come hit, here and Yankee Stadium, but a great place, fun place to play.”

Well, that settles that, right?

Among the many things Coors Field is good for from an offensive perspective, it’s a boon for cycles from Padres hitters — the first one in franchise history was accomplished there by Matt Kemp in August of 2015.

This is the continuation of a strong start for Myers, who’s is sporting a 1.176 OPS with 3 homers, 7 RBI and 8 runs scored, which is good for a 211 wRC+ through his first 34 plate appearances. He hasn’t drawn a walk yet, but his 50.0% hard-hit rate is allowing that to not be a problem at the moment.

