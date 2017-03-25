Drinking game time! Go back and drink each time we used the term “must win” in previous previews. I think we’ve gone well beyond “must wins” at this point. Words can’t quite capture the importance of every point if the Bruins want to make the playoffs. It’s dire straights from here on out

That GIF was brought to you by the band, Dire Straits, who gave us such hits as “Money for Nothing” and “Sultains of Swing”.

Stop it Pizz.

If it seems like I’m stalling, it’s because I’ve completely lost all faith in the Bruins. After months of uncertainty, they seemed playoff bound. Then, as is typically for them lately, they went and collapsed harder than the bones in Marc Methot’s finger and all of my optimism gets fucked more than a triple cunted hooker the day the troops come home.

Boston has yet ANOTHER game against a team struggling for playoff position after dropping consecutive games against Ottawa, Toronto, and Tampa Bay. This is another game that they should be able to win, but I’m going to go ahead and avoid making any predictions at this point. Last night the Islanders beat the Penguins to knock the Bruins out of a playoff spot. They can reclaim the 2nd Wildcard spot with a win tonight. <Insert generic “who wants it more” talk>

AT A GLANCE:

IT’S ON FIRE:

The hopes and dreams of all us Boston Bruins fans whose loins ache for playoff hockey to come back to The Garden. Despite my new cynicism, the idea of the playoffs still makes me tingle in my undercarriage.

SET THEM ON FIRE:

The rest of this schedule. Islanders tonight, then Nashville. Later on there is Chicago and Ottawa again, then Washington is the last game of the season. Lets pray to the Hockey Gods that this season doesn’t come down to the final game (again).

DAYS OF Y’ORR IS ON PATREON

It’s getting harder and harder to watch the Bruins without booze. And booze ain’t cheap!