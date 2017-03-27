Bob McKenzie posted this on Twitter yesterday afternoon:

Charlie McAvoy has exams this week at BU, may affect timing of signing with BOS. Not likely to be any issue but no guarantee it occurs today — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 26, 2017

On Saturday night, McAvoy scored the game winning goal to put Boston University over North Dakota in the second overtime. The goal was fucking gorgeous.

Bruins prospect Charlie McAvoy wins it in 2OT #BU pic.twitter.com/ujLyg9zbF9 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 24, 2017

Even better? He shushed the crowd after.

McAvoy silences the crowd after scoring the winner in 2OT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yvg8NOdASd — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 24, 2017

We all know McAvoy will be here by the end of the year. With his play in the World Juniors this year and how he’s looked at BU, big things are destined for this kid. However, when he does come to Boston – temper your expectations. Much like Carlo, there will be a point where he hits a wall and/or teams will get tape on him and he’ll have to push through that. We’re not talking about the second coming of Bobby Orr here.

You have to be excited that he’s coming here.