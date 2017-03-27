Posted byon
Bob McKenzie posted this on Twitter yesterday afternoon:
On Saturday night, McAvoy scored the game winning goal to put Boston University over North Dakota in the second overtime. The goal was fucking gorgeous.
Even better? He shushed the crowd after.
We all know McAvoy will be here by the end of the year. With his play in the World Juniors this year and how he’s looked at BU, big things are destined for this kid. However, when he does come to Boston – temper your expectations. Much like Carlo, there will be a point where he hits a wall and/or teams will get tape on him and he’ll have to push through that. We’re not talking about the second coming of Bobby Orr here.
You have to be excited that he’s coming here.