It’s over. It’s done. The Bruins are out of the playoffs due to so many mistakes and poor reffing and a Pastrnak penalty at the worst possible time.
Here’s a brief list of things I learned today:
-Charlie McAvoy is not without faults, but dammit I’m excited about next season with him
-Pastrnak made many mistakes and regardless of what you think about MacArthur, that was a legit penalty call. You can’t just bear hug dudes and drag them down to the ice.
-How many delay of game penalties is too many? Apparently 3 is acceptable within one period of hockey.
-They had some moments that made me think they had a chance at winning. In the beginning of the third when Bergeron scored his goal I got a bit excited because it looked like they had woken up from the coma they took in the second period
-Dominic Moore will forever make me happy. Watching Karlsson chase him around the ice like a cat chasing a string was hilarious
-Tuukka Rask is a good goddamn goalie and anyone who doesn’t think that is invited to catch these hands
-Honestly, I’m not surprised that they’re out nor am I all that sad. They’re injured. They’re playing shitty. The refs are on the crack. I’m done this season. I’m excited about the future.
-It still kind of sucks though….
For the visual learner I present this recap of events: