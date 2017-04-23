It’s over. It’s done. The Bruins are out of the playoffs due to so many mistakes and poor reffing and a Pastrnak penalty at the worst possible time.

Here’s a brief list of things I learned today:

-Charlie McAvoy is not without faults, but dammit I’m excited about next season with him

-Pastrnak made many mistakes and regardless of what you think about MacArthur, that was a legit penalty call. You can’t just bear hug dudes and drag them down to the ice.

-How many delay of game penalties is too many? Apparently 3 is acceptable within one period of hockey.

-They had some moments that made me think they had a chance at winning. In the beginning of the third when Bergeron scored his goal I got a bit excited because it looked like they had woken up from the coma they took in the second period

-Dominic Moore will forever make me happy. Watching Karlsson chase him around the ice like a cat chasing a string was hilarious

-Tuukka Rask is a good goddamn goalie and anyone who doesn’t think that is invited to catch these hands

-Honestly, I’m not surprised that they’re out nor am I all that sad. They’re injured. They’re playing shitty. The refs are on the crack. I’m done this season. I’m excited about the future.

-It still kind of sucks though….

For the visual learner I present this recap of events:

Marchand fakes the shot, Stafford with the bomb pic.twitter.com/J4vh73bKAk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Not a good play by McAvoy, but similar to what Wideman wasn’t called for on Krejci. Only one penalized pic.twitter.com/YxTEjMNcVK — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Bobby Ryan tips a Brassard shot for the power play goal pic.twitter.com/z1Pd5HKeZb — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Filthy shot by Turris puts the Sens up 2-1 pic.twitter.com/PkVRgYUjbu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Dominic Moore spin cycle 🔄 pic.twitter.com/bWqCvSDEOb — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Bruins tie it up with Bergeron goal pic.twitter.com/cwr3QGIrVv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

Clarke MacArthur clinches the series for Ottawa pic.twitter.com/sruSb1AiEv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017