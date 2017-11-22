Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Days of Y'Orr
Game 20: Gobble, Gobble
Posted by on November 22, 2017

Here is a haiku
About the Bruins game tonight
Maybe they will win

Everyone is hurt
But maybe the kids will score
they could win this game

If they do not win
At least you will get turkey
Thanksgiving, bitches

Record

Boston: 8-7-4
New Jersey: 12-5-3

Leading Scorers

Boston: David Pastrnak (10G, 7A, 17Pts)
New Jersey: Taylor Hall (6G, 15A, 21pts)

Injuries

Boston
R. Spooner: Groin (IR)
A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)
D. Backes: Colon Surgery (IR)
A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)
B. Marchand: Undisclosed (DTD)
Torey Krug: Undisclosed (DTD)

New Jersey
Mirco Mueller: Shoulder (IR)
Marcus Johansson: Concussion (DTD)

Where To Watch

TV: NESN (BOS), MSG+2 (NJD)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS)
Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best bets

Random Thoughts

Can I interest you in a slightly moist, vaguely hairy goaltender?

 

 