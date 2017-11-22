Here is a haiku
About the Bruins game tonight
Maybe they will win
Everyone is hurt
But maybe the kids will score
they could win this game
If they do not win
At least you will get turkey
Thanksgiving, bitches
Record
Boston: 8-7-4
New Jersey: 12-5-3
Leading Scorers
Boston: David Pastrnak (10G, 7A, 17Pts)
New Jersey: Taylor Hall (6G, 15A, 21pts)
Injuries
Boston
R. Spooner: Groin (IR)
A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)
D. Backes: Colon Surgery (IR)
A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)
B. Marchand: Undisclosed (DTD)
Torey Krug: Undisclosed (DTD)
New Jersey
Mirco Mueller: Shoulder (IR)
Marcus Johansson: Concussion (DTD)
Where To Watch
TV: NESN (BOS), MSG+2 (NJD)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS)
Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best bets
Random Thoughts
Can I interest you in a slightly moist, vaguely hairy goaltender?