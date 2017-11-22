Here is a haiku

About the Bruins game tonight

Maybe they will win

Everyone is hurt

But maybe the kids will score

they could win this game

If they do not win

At least you will get turkey

Thanksgiving, bitches

Record

Boston: 8-7-4

New Jersey: 12-5-3

Leading Scorers

Boston: David Pastrnak (10G, 7A, 17Pts)

New Jersey: Taylor Hall (6G, 15A, 21pts)

Injuries

Boston

R. Spooner: Groin (IR)

A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)

D. Backes: Colon Surgery (IR)

A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)

B. Marchand: Undisclosed (DTD)

Torey Krug: Undisclosed (DTD)

New Jersey

Mirco Mueller: Shoulder (IR)

Marcus Johansson: Concussion (DTD)

Where To Watch

TV: NESN (BOS), MSG+2 (NJD)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS)

Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best bets

Random Thoughts

Can I interest you in a slightly moist, vaguely hairy goaltender?