Happy Food Coma day to all our American readers. Today is the annual Black Friday game, something as traditional for us as waiting in ungodly lines at midnight is for others. For a while this game was moved to the evening, incurring the wrath of Jack Edwards, and admittedly myself as well. I enjoy the matinee game today.

The Penguins are without Malkin today, who has been the Penguins 2nd best scorer behind Kessel. No word yet on who will be in net for Boston, but as long as he is winning, I say we keep spamming Khudobin like a n00b spams Hadokens in Street Fighter

Record:

Boston: 9-7-4

Pittsburgh: 11-9-3

Leading Scorers:

Boston: David Pastrnak (10G, 18Pts)

Pittsburgh: Phil Kessel (8G, 26Pts)

Injuries:

Boston:

A. McQuaid: Broken Fibula (IR)

D. Backes: Colon Surgery (IR)

A. Bjork: Undisclosed (IR)

B. Marchand: Undisclosed (IR)

T. Krug: UBI (DTD)

Pittsburgh:

E. Malkin: UBI (DTD)



Where To Watch:

TV: NBCSN (PIT)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (BOS), The X at 105.9 (PIT)

Streaming: There’s a few places online where you can find games, but /r/puckstreams and /r/nhlstreams are your best places.

Random Thoughts:

How many hot dogs did Kessel have stuffed in his Turkey?

Holidays are a time of tradition, but not all of those traditions are welcome. Every Thanksgiving I end up drinking some kind of cranberry beer because, you know, Thanksgiving. This year it was UFO Cranbeery, a Hefeweizen brewed with cranberries and I…didn’t love it.

My wife is a big fan, but she tends to lean more toward wheats and fruity beers, so if thats your thing, you may appreciate it more. It has a decent ABV for what it is at 5.1%, but I could barely make it through the one I had, never mind see how I felt after a few of them.