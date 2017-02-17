The Fearsome Foursome of Bruins podcasting is back! Greg, Bree, Jon and Robb sit down to talk about the firing of Claude Julien which means its time for hockey therapy!

Come listen as the group rants over the TIMING of Julien’s firing and what the outlook is for the Bruins from here on out. Are they a playoff bound team?

Where or with whom does the fault lie int he Bruins embarrassing timing of the firing? Is Pez going to pop a blood vessel?

The group definitely has some rants in their pants.

Photoshop credit to twitter.com/markstruppa