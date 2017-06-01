This week’s episode is all about the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs!

We discuss the Senators/Penguins Game 7 matchup and who we believe is going to represent the East against the Nashville Predators.

We also touch on why we want Nashville to win the Stanley Cup over either Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Finally, we’re talking about the bullshit notion of “hockey markets” and why Southern cities can be considered good hockey markets.

– Support us on Patreon to get EVERY Days of Y’Orr podcast early! –

You can subscribe to Days of Y’Orr on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play or listen to the podcast right here: