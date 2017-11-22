The newest episode of The Optional Skate is here for everyone to enjoy! If you support us on Patreon at $2 or higher, you’ll get each and every The Optional Skate episode early! Episode 39 is being released on Friday!

Episode 38 has tons of fantasy hockey talk!

It’s time to focus on something we haven’t talking about a lot on this podcast: fantasy hockey. Jon and Greg sit down and go through which Boston Bruins players are worth a flier on the waiver wire if they’re available. We’re talking some hardcore fantasy hockey talk for guys like Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. It’s also time to talk about the Bruins’ biggest defensive issue: clearing people out of the crease.

If you don’t have any bucks to throw our way, you can get the podcast Soundcloud, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and most major podcasting services around the globe. If you enjoy the podcast, please throw us a 5 star rating.

You can also listen to it here: