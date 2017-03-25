Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Fang's Bites
2017 NCAA Tournament Tip Times for Elite Eight Games on Sunday, March 26, 2017
Posted by on March 25, 2017

We have the tip times from CBS and Turner Sports for Sunday’s Regional Final action. CBS will carry both games on Sunday.

The East Regional Final from Madison Square Garden in New York will tip off our day. Uncle Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce will be on hand.

Then the nightcap will be the South Regional Final from FedEx Forum in Memphis and you’ll have Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Here’s the schedule:

REGIONAL FINALS — Sunday, March 26

East Regional Final, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
South Carolina vs. Florida — CBS, 2:20 p.m. (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce)

South Regional Final, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
North Carolina vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:05 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

On Sunday, we’ll have the Final Four tip times and don’t forget both the Final Four and the National Championship Game will be on CBS. There won’t be a Team Stream broadcast this year so we won’t have homer calls. They’ll be missed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s