We have the tip times from CBS and Turner Sports for Sunday’s Regional Final action. CBS will carry both games on Sunday.

The East Regional Final from Madison Square Garden in New York will tip off our day. Uncle Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce will be on hand.

Then the nightcap will be the South Regional Final from FedEx Forum in Memphis and you’ll have Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Here’s the schedule:

REGIONAL FINALS — Sunday, March 26

East Regional Final, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

South Carolina vs. Florida — CBS, 2:20 p.m. (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce)

South Regional Final, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

North Carolina vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:05 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

On Sunday, we’ll have the Final Four tip times and don’t forget both the Final Four and the National Championship Game will be on CBS. There won’t be a Team Stream broadcast this year so we won’t have homer calls. They’ll be missed.