After the Game 7’s on Wednesday that concluded the NHL Stanley Cup Conference Semifinals, we’re now ready to begin the Conference Final round. It all begins on Friday when the Western Conference Final begins between the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators. Then on Saturday, the Eastern Conference Final will start in primetime.

NBC/NBCSN will carry the Conference Finals in the U.S. while CBC/TVA Sports will air them in Canada.

Unlike the Stanley Cup Final when the games are spread out, the Conference Finals are played every night over a 13-night span.

Here’s the schedule, of course all times are Eastern:

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Saturday, May 13: 7 p.m., Ottawa at Pittsburgh — NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, May 15: 8 p.m., Ottawa at Pittsburgh — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Wednesday, May 17: 8 p.m., Pittsburgh at Ottawa — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Friday, May 19: 8 p.m., Pittsburgh at Ottawa — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Sunday, May 21: 3 p.m., Ottawa at Pittsburgh — NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Tuesday, May 23: 8 p.m., Pittsburgh at Ottawa — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Thursday, May 25: 8 p.m., Ottawa at Pittsburgh — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

Friday, May 12: 9 p.m., Nashville at Anaheim — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Sunday, May 14: 7:30 p.m., Nashville at Anaheim — NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, May 16: 8 p.m., Anaheim at Nashville — NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Thursday, May 18: 8 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Saturday, May 20: 7:15 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim — NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

*Monday, May 22: 8 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Wednesday, May 24: 9 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim — NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

* = If necessary

And that will do it.