All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, February 3

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 2 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Oklahoma State at Kansas — CBS (Brad Nessler/Clark Kellogg)

Toledo at Akron — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Steve Wolf)

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ESPN (Mike Couzens/Cory Alexander)

Cincinnati at UConn — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/John Thompson III)

Houston at Central Florida — ESPNU (Matt Stewart/Mark Wise)

Duke at St. John’s — Fox (Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Shannon Spake)

DePaul at Butler — FS1 (Vince Welsh/Nick Bahe)

2 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Tom Werme/Dan Bonner)

Kentucky at Missouri — CBS (Ian Eagle/Bill Raftery)

Missouri State at Loyola (Chicago) — CBS Sports Network (Darren Goldwater/Bob Wenzel)

Dayton at UMass — Eleven Sports/NBC Sports Boston (Tim Neverett/Frank Sullivan)

Miami (FL) at Virginia Tech — ESPN (Jason Benetti/Jason Capel)

South Carolina at Texas A&M — ESPN2 (Doug Sherman/Sean Farnham)

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPNews (Matt Schick/Mark Adams)

Texas Tech at TCU — ESPNU (Lowell Galindo/Lance Blanks)

Jacksonville State at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southeast

Fresno State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southeast)/Root Sports (Jerry Schemmel/Sed Bonner0

2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan — Fox (Tim Brando/Len Elmore//Holly Sonders)

Providence at Marquette — FS1 (Jeff Levering/Doug Gottlieb)

3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU — SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald/Jimmy Dykes)

4 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network (Justin Kutcher/Bobby Cremins)

Virginia at Syracuse — ACC Network (Evan Lepler/Brian Oliver)

Purdue at Rutgers — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Shon Morris)

St. Joseph’s at La Salle — CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz/Marc Jackson//A.J. Ross)

Alabama at Florida — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Dick Vitale//Allison Williams)

Kansas State at West Virginia — ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg/Fran Fraschilla)

Western Kentucky at Texas-San Antonio — Fox College Sports Central (Randy Lee/Hal Schmitt)

Davidson at George Washington — NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadephia Plus/SNY

North Carolina-Wilmington at Northeastern — NESNplus (Patrick McHugh/Alex Vispoli//Ben Horner)

4:30 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond — NBCSN (Mike Corey/Ron Thompson)

5 p.m.

Montana at North Dakota — Eleven Sports (Jack Michaels/Joe Cravens)

Oregon at Stanford — Fox (Aaron Goldsmith/Steve Lavin)

6 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State — Big Ten Network

Georgetown at Xavier — CBS Sports Network

USC at UCLA — ESPN2 (Dave Pasch/Bill Walton)

Georgia at Mississippi State — ESPNU (Taylor Zarzour/Kyle Macy)

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southwest Plus

New Mexico at San Jose State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports

Mississippi at Tennessee — SEC Network (Mike Morgan/Dane Bradshaw)

6:15 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — ESPN (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Maria Taylor)

6:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Duquense — NBCSN

7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell — Eleven Sports

Dartmouth at Columbia — SNY

Lafayette at Bucknell — Stadium

8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network (

UNLV at Boise State — CBS Sports Network

Iowa State at Baylor — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Reid Gettys)

Nevada at Colorado State — ESPNU (Steve Quis/Adrian Branch)

Fordham at Saint Louis — Fox Sports Midwest

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area (J.B. Long/Don MacLean)

8:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Jon Sundvold)

9 p.m.

St. Mary’s at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California/Root Sports

10 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga — ESPN2 (Eric Rothman/Robbie Hummel)

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU (Sam Farber/Richie Schueler)

Pacific at Pepperdine — Stadium on go90

10:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington (Roxy Bernstein/Mike Montgomery//Jill Savage)

11 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports/Spectrum SportsNet

Women’s

1 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network (Alex Loeb/Nell Fortner//Tyler Denning)

3 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Oklahoma)

4 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — BYUtv

Sunday, February 4

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

noon

Colgate at Navy — CBS Sports Network

Georgia Tech at Boston College — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Cory Alexander)

Seton Hall at Villanova — Fox

Illinois at Ohio State — FS1

1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland — CBS

3 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPNews (Mike Corey/Tim Welsh)

4 p.m.

Arizona State at Washington State — ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

Women’s

noon

Northwestern at Indiana — Big Ten Network

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network (Brenda VanLengen/Andraya Carter)

12:45 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra

1 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Notre Dame at Duke — ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors//Courtney Lyle)

Cincinnati at UConn — SNY

2 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra

Purdue at Illinois — Big Ten Network

Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton — CBS Sports Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod)

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain (Cindy Brunson/Layshia Clarendon)

Arkansas at Alabama — SEC Network (Cara Capuano/Steffi Sorensen)

Mississippi at Georgia — SEC Network Plus

3 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — ESPN2 (Tiffany Greene/LaChina Robinson)

Providence at DePaul — Fox Sports Net (Dave Bernhard/Patricia Babcock-McGraw

4 p.m.



George Mason at St. Joseph’s — CBS Sports Network

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon (Ann Schatz/Mary Murphy)

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Melissa Lee/Nell Fortner)SNY