All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Friday, November 24

Studio and Pregame Shows

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11 a.m.

10 Greatest: College Quarterbacks — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Hy-Vee Heroes Game Preview — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

beIN College Football: Preview — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

beIN College Football: Postgame — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPNU (Shawn Kenney/Rene Ingoglia)

noon

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/David Diehl//Erik Coleman)

Navy at Houston — ESPN (Dave LaMont/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)

Baylor at TCU — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/Mark Helfrich)

2:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — CBS (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor/Rick Neuheisel//John Schriffen)

3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ABC (Adam Amin/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

New Mexico at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp/Randy Cross//Tina Cervasio)

4 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — FS1 (Mark Followill/Danny Kanell)

7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Florida International — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Michele Gingras)

8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ESPN (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

Texas Tech at Texas — Fox (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

10:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — FS1 (Chris Myers/Evan Moore)

Saturday, November 25

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m.

College GameDay live from Auburn University, Auburn, AL — ESPN, 9 a.m.

B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation Live from University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Fox College Football Pregame live from Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10:30 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

College Footbal Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Wrap — ABC, 11:22 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA Division I Football Championship

1st Round

Furman at Elon — ESPN3, 1 p.m. (Jim Barber/John Gregory)

Central Connecticut State at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Bob Picozzi/Matt Chatham)

Lehigh at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Mike Watts/Dustin Fox)

Samford at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Dan Gutowsky/Marcus Ray)

South Dakota at Nicholls State — ESPN3, 4 p.m. (Dave Weekley/Tyoka Jackson)

Western Illinois at Weber State — ESPN3, 4 p.m. (Drew Fellios/Forrest Conoly)

Monmouth at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 5 p.m. (Shawn Kenney/Al Groh)

San Diego at Northern Arizona — ESPN3, 8 p.m. (Trey Bender/Jay Walker)

noon

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ABC (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

Tulane at SMU — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Corey Chavous//Melanie Collins)

Florida State at Florida — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Indiana at Purdue — ESPN2 (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)

UConn at Cincinnati — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Brian Kinchen)

East Carolina at Memphis — ESPNU (Ryan Ruocco/Ray Bentley)

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

Kansas at Oklahoma State — FS1 (Sean Kelley/Brian Baldinger)

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)

12:20 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//D.J. Shockley)

12:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

3 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West (Drew Goodman/Sed Bonner//Brad Thompson)

3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — ABC (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Lisa Byington)

Alabama at Auburn — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)

Boise State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Jay Feely//Jenny Dell)

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

3:45 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

4 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPNews (Jay Alter/Craig Haubert)

Michigan State at Rutgers — Fox (Brian Custer/Ben Leber//Jennifer Hale)

Northwestern at Illinois — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/AJ Hawk)

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona (Roxy Bernstein/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

5 p.m.

Bayou Classic, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Grambling vs. Southern — NBCSN (Paul Bermeister/Anthony Herron/Ross Tucker//Lewis Johnson)

7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Butch Alsandor/Ken Moore//Nick Strong)

Oregon State at Oregon — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey//Alex Corddry)

7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana Tech — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Washington State at Washington — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

9 p.m.

BYU at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Aaron Murray//Cassie McKinney)

10 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — FS1 (Gay Haberman/Petros Papadakis)

10:15 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — ESPN2 (Mike Corey/Mike Golic, Jr.)