College Football Viewing Picks for Week 13: 11/24 — 11/25/2017
Posted by on November 23, 2017

All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV
Announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Friday, November 24

Studio and Pregame Shows
FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11 a.m.
10 Greatest: College Quarterbacks — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Hy-Vee Heroes Game Preview — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
beIN College Football: Preview — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
beIN College Football: Postgame — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

Western Michigan at Toledo — ESPNU (Shawn Kenney/Rene Ingoglia)

noon

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/David Diehl//Erik Coleman)

Navy at Houston — ESPN (Dave LaMont/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)

Baylor at TCU — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/Mark Helfrich)

2:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — CBS (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor/Rick Neuheisel//John Schriffen)

3:30 p.m.

South Florida at Central Florida — ABC (Adam Amin/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

New Mexico at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp/Randy Cross//Tina Cervasio)

4 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — FS1 (Mark Followill/Danny Kanell)

7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Florida International — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Michele Gingras)

8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia — ESPN (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

Texas Tech at Texas — Fox (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

10:30 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — FS1 (Chris Myers/Evan Moore)

Saturday, November 25

Studio and Pregame Shows
Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m.
College GameDay live from Auburn University, Auburn, AL — ESPN, 9 a.m.
B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation Live from University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
Fox College Football Pregame live from Michigan Stadium, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI — Fox, 10:30 a.m.
FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon
College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 3:30 p.m.
B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.
College Footbal Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 3:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Postgame Wrap — ABC, 11:22 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA Division I Football Championship

1st Round 
Furman at Elon — ESPN3, 1 p.m. (Jim Barber/John Gregory)
Central Connecticut State at New Hampshire — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Bob Picozzi/Matt Chatham)
Lehigh at Stony Brook — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Mike Watts/Dustin Fox)
Samford at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Dan Gutowsky/Marcus Ray)
South Dakota at Nicholls State — ESPN3, 4 p.m. (Dave Weekley/Tyoka Jackson)
Western Illinois at Weber State — ESPN3, 4 p.m. (Drew Fellios/Forrest Conoly)
Monmouth at Northern Iowa — ESPN3, 5 p.m. (Shawn Kenney/Al Groh)
San Diego at Northern Arizona — ESPN3, 8 p.m. (Trey Bender/Jay Walker)

noon

Georgia at Georgia Tech — ABC (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

Tulane at SMU — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Corey Chavous//Melanie Collins)

Florida State at Florida — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)
Indiana at Purdue — ESPN2 (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)
UConn at Cincinnati — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Brian Kinchen)
East Carolina at Memphis — ESPNU (Ryan Ruocco/Ray Bentley)

Ohio State at Michigan — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)
Kansas at Oklahoma State — FS1 (Sean Kelley/Brian Baldinger)

Louisville at Kentucky — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)

12:20 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//D.J. Shockley)

12:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

3 p.m.

UNLV at Nevada — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West (Drew Goodman/Sed Bonner//Brad Thompson)

3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — ABC (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Lisa Byington)

Alabama at Auburn — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)
Boise State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Jay Feely//Jenny Dell)

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)
North Carolina at North Carolina State — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

3:45 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

4 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa — ESPNews (Jay Alter/Craig Haubert)

Michigan State at Rutgers — Fox (Brian Custer/Ben Leber//Jennifer Hale)
Northwestern at Illinois — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/AJ Hawk)

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona (Roxy Bernstein/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

5 p.m.

Bayou Classic, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Grambling vs. Southern — NBCSN (Paul Bermeister/Anthony Herron/Ross Tucker//Lewis Johnson)

7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Butch Alsandor/Ken Moore//Nick Strong)

Oregon State at Oregon — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey//Alex Corddry)

7:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)
Texas-San Antonio at Louisiana Tech — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

Texas A&M at LSU — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Washington State at Washington — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

9 p.m.

BYU at Hawai’i — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Aaron Murray//Cassie McKinney)

10 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — FS1 (Gay Haberman/Petros Papadakis)

10:15 p.m.

Utah State at Air Force — ESPN2 (Mike Corey/Mike Golic, Jr.)

